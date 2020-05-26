Author Stacy Bernal Releases Her Memoir that is Bound to Inspire and Empower

Stacy Bernal, author and self-proclaimed "Mamapreneur Extraordinaire," recently released her inspiring memoir, The Things We Don't Talk About: A Memoir of Hardships, Healing, and Hope.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2020 / Stacy Bernal, author and self-proclaimed "Mamapreneur Extraordinaire," recently released her inspiring memoir, The Things We Don't Talk About: A Memoir of Hardships, Healing, and Hope. After years of bartending followed by a subsequent climb to success in the real estate industry, Stacy hopes to spread her empowering message through her debut book. She believes that it takes courage to embrace the darkest, ugliest parts of our personal histories but that these parts are what make us extraordinary.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Things We Don't Talk About describes Stacy's incredible journey from rock bottom to accomplished college graduate to exemplary board member. The pivotal moment in Stacy's transformation was completing her first marathon in 2009. As Stacy puts it, she went "from failure to finisher." For the first time, she felt strong enough to confront painful memories of childhood abuse, the loss of her religion, and the baby she had placed for adoption. As an ultra-marathoner and mother of an autistic child, she was surprised to discover her own grit and tenacity.

"I feel like every horrible, painful experience from my past has served a purpose in helping me become who I am today," said Stacy. In 2018, she started an autism awareness event in her community and in 2019 she founded a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Bernal Badassery Foundation. "I really want to pay it forward and help others who are struggling," she added. Stacy is especially passionate about supporting neurodiversity, diversity, and inclusion for marginalized groups.

Readers from any background will appreciate Stacy's candid nature and humorous tone. She believes that everyone can benefit from embracing positive change, taking risks, and pushing through discomfort to create their most authentic lives. In a world of constant posturing and flashy Instagram photos, Stacy understands that it's easy to feel a sense of unworthiness or isolation. The Things We Don't Talk About addresses common sources of self-doubt and grounds Stacy's core teachings in her personal life experiences.

Story continues

Readers describe Stacy's work as "raw" with "powerful lessons about loving, forgiving, and rocking life." Fans praise Stacy for helping them navigate their own shortcomings and trauma and offering them "a ray of hope." Stacy has faith that anyone can overcome their past and discover their inner source of greatness. In a society often riddled with divisive narratives, The Things We Don't Talk About is a refreshing, unifying force in the literary world.

Stacy Bernal is a speaker, author and coach who has been featured on Thrive Global, HER Magazine, Autism Parenting Magazine, and Scary Mommy. She has spoken around the country for school districts, women's groups, and corporate trainings. She is a founding member for the US chapter of the global organization, KeyNote Women Speakers. When she isn't speaking, writing, or coaching clients she's playing with her kids and fur babies, going for a run, or tackling the never-ending pile of laundry.

Her book, The Things We Don't Talk About: A Memoir of Hardships, Healing, and Hope is available for purchase on Amazon.com. She can be found online at http://seestacyspeak.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Charlotte Simmons

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dabb Media

Address: 338 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA 94107, United States

Phone: +1-415-212-8011

Website: https://dabb.media

SOURCE: Dabb Media





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/591356/Author-Stacy-Bernal-Releases-Her-Memoir-that-is-Bound-to-Inspire-and-Empower



