Author Salman Rushdie attacked at speaking event in New York state

MEREDITH DELISO
·2 min read
Author Salman Rushdie attacked at speaking event in New York state

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked at an event in New York state on Friday, according to witness accounts and law enforcement reports.

Rushdie, who has faced death threats over his writing, was scheduled to give a lecture at the education center Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, in southwestern New York, Friday morning.

At around 11 a.m., a man "ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer," according to New York State Police.

PHOTO: Author Salman Rushdie, behind screen left, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. (Joshua Goodman/AP)
PHOTO: Author Salman Rushdie, behind screen left, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. (Joshua Goodman/AP)

Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck and was transported by helicopter to the hospital, police said. His condition is unclear.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department also confirmed to ABC News there was a stabbing at the event where Rushdie was speaking.

The suspect was taken into custody by a state trooper, police said.

An Associated Press reporter who was at the event saw a man go on stage and attack Rushdie as he was being introduced, the publication said. The author ended up on the floor and the man was restrained, according to the AP.

PHOTO: Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. (Joshua Goodman/AP)
PHOTO: Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. (Joshua Goodman/AP)

In the aftermath of the attack, Rushdie, 75, was seen being tended to while on the stage.

The interviewer suffered a minor head injury during the attack, police said.

The Chautauqua Institution said it is "currently coordinating with law enforcement and emergency officials on a public response" following the attack on its stage and will provide more details at a later time.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the attack "horrific," and said she has directed state police to "further assist however needed in the investigation."

"Here is an individual who has spent decades speaking truth to power, someone who has been out there, unafraid, despite the threats that have followed him through his entire adult life," Hochul remarked during a press briefing on an unrelated matter on Friday.

Police have not commented on a possible motive in the assault, and the suspect has not been identified.

The British-Indian writer faced years of death threats after his novel, "The Satanic Verses," was published in 1988.

PHOTO: Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book 'Home' in London on June 6, 2017. (Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
PHOTO: Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book 'Home' in London on June 6, 2017. (Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

The late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini accused the author of blasphemy over the book and in 1989 issued a fatwa against Rushdie, calling for his death.

Rushdie spent years in hiding, which he chronicled in his 2012 memoir, "Joseph Anton." The book was nominated for the United Kingdom’s top nonfiction award, the Samuel Johnson prize.

In 2018, the Iranian foreign minister said that the country no longer supported the fatwa against Rushdie, though a bounty for his death continues to be offered by an Iranian religious foundation. In 2012, the group increased the bounty from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Others have been attacked in connection with "The Satanic Verses," which was banned in several countries following its publication. Among them, Hitoshi Igarashi, who translated the book into Japanese, was stabbed to death in 1991 on the campus where he taught literature.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky and Somayeh Malekian contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Author Salman Rushdie attacked at speaking event in New York state originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Salman Rushdie ‘stabbed in neck’ on stage at New York event

    The author of The Satanic Verses was once the subject of a fatwa issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

  • 'Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage, suffers 'apparent stab wound to the neck'

    A USA TODAY employee witnessed a man storm the stage in a "bizarre" attack on Salman Rushdie, who suffered an "apparent stab wound to the neck."

  • Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage before presentation

    The author of The Satanic Verses was reportedly stabbed.

  • Novelist Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York

    A man has been taken into custody at the venue.

  • Salman Rushdie Attacked Onstage At Event In Western New York

    Rushdie has long been targeted by the Iranian regime in response to his 1988 book “The Satanic Verses.”

  • Salman Rushdie Attacked Onstage At Event In Upstate New York

    The police have said the author has suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck.

  • Latvia, Estonia withdraw from China cooperation group

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -Latvia and Estonia withdrew from a cooperation group between China and over a dozen Central and Eastern European countries on Thursday, following in the footsteps of Baltic neighbour Lithuania which withdrew last year. The move comes amid Western criticism towards China over escalating military pressure on democratically ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, and Beijing's strengthening of ties with Russia during the invasion of Ukraine. Relations between Lithuania and China worsened after the former allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy late last year.

  • 9 Actors We Think Could Play a Young Prince William in <em>The Crown</em> Next Season

    The Crown's 6th season will follow the Duke of Cambridge's through his collegiate years– we've picked out the actors we think fit the role

  • Fox News shows fake photo of judge who signed Mar-a-Lago warrant with Ghislaine Maxwell

    Brian Kilmeade has been slammed on social media for sharing the fake photograph of U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond