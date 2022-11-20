Author Posts TikTok Asking Lizzo To Wear Her Dress — And She Actually Sent One

The rumors are true: Lizzo made an author’s dream of rocking one of the singer’s stunning looks a reality.

Author Aurielle Marie, whose pronouns are they/she, posted a video on TikTok last month, asking the “Rumors” singer to send them one of her iconic dresses. Marie, who wrote their debut book of poetry titled “Gumbo Ya Ya,” was invited to attend Out Magazine’s Out100 event in New York City on Wednesday. The Georgia native was named in the publication’s 2022 roundup of 100 influential and impactful LGBTQ+ people.

“It is hands down the biggest accolade of my career, and there is nothing that I want more than to be able to be in New York in a month and accept the award along with the other Out100,” Marie said in the video. “But there’s just one little problem: Bitch, I can’t find anything to wear!”

The award-winning poet then reflected on how Lizzo has advocated for body inclusivity and self-love throughout her career.

“The audacity that you’ve marked in your career has helped me step out and be audacious myself,” they said before asking Lizzo to wear her gown from the 2022 Emmys.

Marie explained that they knew the request was a long shot — but clearly, Lizzo didn’t think it was too big of an ask.

Lizzo performing at 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The singer is wearing the dress she gifted to Aurielle Marie this week.
The Grammy-and-Emmy-winning singer sent Marie the dress she performed in at the 2019 American Music Awards.

On Tuesday, Marie posted a video update on TikTok as they tried on the dress. Marie can be seen screaming with excitement and getting emotional over Lizzo’s gesture.

Marie said that receiving the dress was “the gift of a lifetime” in a Twitter thread posted on Friday.

“Fat people are hyper-scrutinized, we’re made to feel small,” they wrote. “If I don’t step out feeling my best? I have no armor for shots the world WILL take.”

“I made that video as a Hail Mary, absolutely sure that it wouldn’t go anywhere,” they continued, adding, “You made my world, @lizzo. Thank you, sis.”

Marie shared videos joyfully dancing in Lizzo’s dress at the Out100 event.

Lizzo talked about the experience in a post of her own on Wednesday.

“It’s easy to be kind,” the entertainer wrote, “and my absolute pleasure... [Marie], you look beautiful!”

