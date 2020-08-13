Author, Entrepreneur, and Spoonie. How Kelly “Nerdzilla” Mendenhall Is Changing Healthcare For Women Everywhere

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / The trip to the doctor's office is seldom a fun one. There's the troublesome task of finding parking, which though innocuous, can often be tedious and attached with a price tag many wish could be claimed through medical coverage. Then there's the waiting room, an adventure that, at times, can take hours. Followed by a probe into medical history, a frustrating experience for those routinely attempting to gain a diagnosis for an unsolved medical issue. And let's not forget the inquiries into lifestyle choices, including sexual orientation and weekly beverage consumption habits, the latter of which often leading to scalable humiliation for those tasked with attending a number of birthday parties and bachelorettes in months leading up to the visit. Honesty may be the best policy, but it can create crimson cheeks when attempting to justify lifestyle choices to a medical professional.

Then there's the whole matter of what motivated the trip to the doctor's office in the first place. It takes a unique character to wake up in the morning and spontaneously say, "Hey, this morning feels like a good day to make a futile trip to the doc's office!" The real world isn't Grey's Anatomy, the floors of an average medical facility aren't crawling with Hollywood verified arm candy, therefore the dream of running into McDreamy is (hopefully) not a driving factor into medical visits. More often than not, a trip to the doctor's office is prefaced by serious health and wellness concerns that require a professional and trusted diagnosis. The question is then begged, what would be the motive behind making up the severity of legitimate symptoms only to endure scrutiny?

View photos

Medical Gaslighting

This is the question that Kelly "Nerdzilla" Mendenhall has been battling since 2017 both on her own behalf and on the behalf of other women who, like herself, have been denied adequate medical attention from physicians who believe their patients to be making false claims. Mendenhall refers to this as Medical Gaslighting, defined as physicians "...manipulating a patient into thinking that they are exaggerating their own condition, causing a patient more and prolonged pain, putting their well-being or even their lives at risk." Mendenhall further stresses the impact of Medical Gaslighting in stating that, "Both anecdotal and legal studies suggest that the mistreatment and neglect of female patients reporting pain to medical professionals is not the exception, but the rule. It has got to stop."

Self-titled as "Nerdzilla", Mendenhall's personal medical nightmare fueled her to begin her battle against Medical Gaslighting. The inspiring author, entrepreneur, and spoonie spent the early part of her adulthood chasing the American Dream, making safe choices to help her realize that dream. After receiving a Bachelor's in Science and a Masters in Public Administration from Eastern Michigan University, Mendenall relocated to Tennesse in 2013 in pursuit of professional fulfillment. Satisfied with her professional and personal life, Mendenhall was well on the road to realizing the "American Dream" she sought, only to be swept off course in 2017 when her medical disability made it impossible for her to continue her traditional 9-5 job, rendering her primarily housebound.

Story continues