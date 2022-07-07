Author blends fiction with Black history in New Brunswick

Trynne Delaney is based in Montreal, but her first book, The half-drowned, is about a group of people from two generations in the future, living in the Fundy Bay Area.

The recently published book uses fiction to talk about a climate collapse, where a lot of people have left the earth. The Fundy Bay group is trying to establish a resilient Black community.

Delaney performed a reading at the New Brunswick Black History Society office in Saint John on Saturday morning. About 25 people showed up to learn about her thoughts and engage during the question-answer session. All the copies at the session sold.

The book also looks back at the history of the Black society and Delaney said she had to travel and learn a lot about the history and culture to get things right.

Delaney's family is based in New Brunswick. She spent some time growing up in the province.

While working on her book, the toughest part for her was engaging with the history and the fallout of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.

"You think you know about it and then the more you learn about it, you are aware of the different types of atrocities that happened over the years – continuing till today."

In her work, Delaney uses her imagination to highlight the Black Loyalist communities in New Brunswick and paints a future for them being resilient in a situation where others are leaving the planet.

"We've come a long way but there still is a long way to go."

Although she tried her best and was rigorous with her research, there were a lot of moments when she was nervous about getting things wrong.

"There is always going to be something that you didn't get right."

According to her, working in fiction shields her a little from getting things wrong because most of her writing is not direct facts, but inspired by facts.

Delaney said she has written a lot of essays and confessional poetry in the past and one of the reasons why she chose to write about the Black community's hard history was that there isn't a lot of work going into it in the Maritimes. She wants to read more and expand her knowledge because direct accounts aren't always easy to gather.

"You won't just go over to your grandmother's house and say, so what happened in your past? Tell me all about all the hard things in your life or like in the community."

She also has a young adult book coming out in the fall called A house unsettled, which is also set in rural New Brunswick but has a very different genre.

Ralph Thomas, a founding member of the New Brunswick Black History Society, said such works like Delaney's have made them want more Black art and literature.

"It was a wonderful turn-out today."

"The community showed up pretty heavy," he said mentioning that they did not have a long time to promote the event.

According to Thomas, youth can add to history and talk about different things that the older generations do. Older people could read the book and not understand a lot of things, so it is nice to bring authors to come in and talk to them directly about their thoughts and views.

"I believe youth will bring us closer together, they keep talking about it and we as seniors or elders – whatever they want to call us – if we can help them get there, it is going to be a better world."

Rhythm Rathi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal