Authentic Vietnamese dessert shop opens in Folsom, making three in the Sacramento area

Bambu, a Vietnamese dessert and boba shop, now has a third location in the Sacramento area.

The franchise opened its newest spot in Folsom last month at 1870 Prairie City Road.

There’s also a Bambu in Elk Grove at 8139 Elk Grove Blvd. and Sacramento at 6901 Stockton Blvd.

Bambu first opened in 2008 by Vietnamese four sisters in San Jose, according to its website. The shop’s menu transports guests to Vietnam with its authentic desserts.

This includes chè, which is similar to a fruit cocktail with the addition of jellies, pudding, tapioca and milk. Bambu also offers fruit and milk tea bobas, fruit smoothies — where you can choose from strawberry, avocado, durian to jackfruit — and Vietnamese coffee.

Prices range from $5.50 to $9.50.

