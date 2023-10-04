Authentic insight or PR machine: How truthful is the Beckham documentary?

Beckham Netflix documentary

If we are to believe the marketing, Netflix’s new Beckham documentary is a candid look at football’s most headline-worthy star, with no subject out of bounds. To which a more sceptical person might say: pull the other one, it’s got Golden Balls on it.

There is much to enjoy in this four-part series. We retrace David’s playing career, see how the former England captain spends his downtime – tending bees in a suit embossed with his gold initials, cleaning his many kitchens, lovingly curating the world’s neatest walk-in wardrobe – and there is an eclectic list of contributors (this is surely the only place you will find Anna Wintour and Roy Keane in the same place).

There is also much to like about David and Victoria. They have a fierce work ethic, a belief in the importance of family and they don’t appear to take themselves too seriously. And they’ve stuck together, still in love after all these years, despite their well-publicised ups and downs. Most marriages don’t survive infidelity, or grind on with one party seething bitterly. For a couple to overcome an affair – to put it down to loneliness, youth or stupidity; to see it as a blip in an otherwise solid union – is something to be admired.

But this is also a tightly controlled, authorised product, brought to you by Beckham’s own production company, Studio 99, and co-produced by Nicola Howson, a PR veteran who has represented David for years and is also a director of Victoria Beckham Holdings. Nowhere is this PR grip more evident than in the heavily trailed episode dealing with Rebecca Loos.

A quick recap: back in 2004, the Beckhams were the most famous married couple in Britain, and the nation was stunned when the News of the World splashed with the story “Beckham’s Secret Affair”. The footballer had recently moved to Madrid and, according to the newspaper, had begun a relationship with Loos, his personal assistant.

Loos, under the auspices of Max Clifford, went on to make a series of tawdry reality television appearances, the nadir being a celebrity farmyard show in which she was required to extract semen from one of the animals – or “pleasure a pig”, as it was reported at the time. These days, she is married to a Norwegian doctor and practises as a yoga and meditation teacher in a village in the mountains, three hours from Oslo.

At the time, David released a statement, which was noticeably not a denial: “The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids.” In Beckham, Loos is never mentioned. Nor is the word “affair”. The couple deliver carefully worded answers which have the air of being workshopped for several days at corporate HQ.

“Up until Madrid, it felt like us against everybody else – we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t feel like we had each other either, and that’s sad,” says Victoria. “Victoria’s everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult,” says David, not specifying the source of this hurt. “But we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. What we had was worth fighting for.”

Director Fisher Stevens (also an actor, known to some as PR flack Hugo Baker in Succession), edges coyly around the subject. “Multiple tabloid stories broke. How did you deal with that?” “Would you say that was the hardest time in your marriage?” What it really needs is for a programme-maker less in awe of their subject – oh, for Piers Morgan or Ruby Wax – to ask the direct questions.

David concludes by saying: “Ultimately, it’s our private life.” Which it is, but that sits a bit awkwardly when you’ve spent the past few decades monetising that private life, from the Ok! magazine wedding onwards. And in a series which is as much about their relationship as it is about David’s footballing genius.

The couple come across as funny and down-to-earth, but make no mistake: everything has been planned to make just the right impression, right down to the clothes. David wears a succession of cosy knits. Victoria is either barefoot in a casual white shirt and ripped jeans – very Meghan Markle – or a hoodie and leggings, curled up on the sofa. They do laugh at some of their past fashion choices. “What were we thinking?” marvels David, at his-and-hers purple wedding outfits (baby Brooklyn had a matching suit and stetson).

Victoria is honest in other areas of the documentary, such as her feelings towards everyone who vilified her husband after that red card against Argentina in the World Cup – “I still want to kill those people” – and her frustration at David announcing, after they had finally escaped Madrid and settled in Los Angeles, that they were off again, this time to AC Milan. David admits that this was selfish, and prompted by Fabio Capello telling him that he needed to play for a top-flight European club if he was to be considered for the England team. Victoria can laugh now about the fact that David missed the birth of one of their children because he was booked to appear on a red carpet with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.

There are other subjects which the documentary does not feature, such as David’s £150 million deal with Qatar. Stevens has said that they did talk about it, but the footage ended up on the cutting room floor. “His answer was fine, but it wasn’t brilliant enough to put in the film,” he explained recently in an interview to promote the series, “and other than in England, it’s not such a big thing.” And Stevens makes the point that “the truth is, David Beckham played for PSG. PSG is Qatar. Newcastle is now owned by Saudi Arabia. You can unravel a lot of it… It’s complex, man.”

Also missing from this official portrait, for obvious reasons, is any discussion of Beckham’s desire for a knighthood, and the leaked email in which he described the honours committee as “a disgrace” and a bunch of “old unappreciative c—s.” This tirade is very much at odds with the star’s public image, but we all have our off days.

And, to his credit, Beckham has allowed others in the documentary to give their opinions. It is not a solemn hagiography. Roy Keane scoffs, as only Roy Keane can, about Beckham’s luxury spending habits during his early Manchester United days. “He was like, ‘I just bought a pen.’ Who the f— buys a pen? Shirts and clothes, I get all that. But who buys a pen?’” Gary Neville, Beckham’s closest teammate, takes a deep breath when asked to recall the Posh and Becks wedding: “The f—ing wedding. The wedding was… a spectacle.” Neville also says that Beckham was feeding the tabloids “like a frenzy” by going out in a sarong, and suggests that Sir Alex Ferguson was right in his belief that the showbiz circus was having a negative effect on Beckham’s game.

The football anecdotes are more entertaining and devoid of spin than the personal stuff. But Brand Beckham is about much more than football. It’s also about a marriage, and this documentary keeps the fairy tale alive.