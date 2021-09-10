Get authentic Indian artisan products at the Amazon Karigar Mela

Karigar Mela is a dedicated initiative by Amazon connecting India's large population of traditional artisans and weavers to its wealth of customers. This virtual mela, in association with Tribes India, is meant to support small businesses and artisans, allowing them to showcase their wares to a large customer base, as well as help shoppers who are looking to buy genuine, handcrafted Indian products.

What is Amazon Karigar Mela? Karigar Mela is a dedicated store on Amazon.in allowing customers to easily access beautiful handicraft products within the comfort and safety of their homes. The store features handcrafted products from all areas of the country. Customers can shop from a selection of over 1.2 lakh traditional tribal and local Indian handicrafts and handloom selections. Some of the art forms available include Bidri, Dhokra, Ikkat, Patachitra, Madhubani and blue art pottery.

100% authentic Each handcrafted product on Amazon Karigar is a labour of love, made painstakingly and carefully by hand, and as such, each product is wonderfully unique. The products are sourced directly from Indian artisans, ensuring that what you get is 100% genuine.

Lending a helping hand Tribal artisans and traditional weavers form the backbone of India's rich cultural art and textile industry. These heritage crafts are often the livelihoods of families and Amazon has been making special efforts to support these arts with initiatives such as the hugely successful Stand for Handmade in July 2020, which enabled thousands of artisans across India to showcase their handlooms and handicrafts.

Amazon's latest effort, the Karigar Mela, hopes to generate online demand for handmade products to help Indian artisans overcome financial disruptions due to the pandemic. In a special gesture to aid artisans, over 12 lakh artisans and weavers associated with sellers of Amazon Karigar Mela will benefit from a 100% Sell on Amazon (SoA) fee waiver offered for two weeks, till September 12, 2021.

Why choose Amazon Karigar Mela? Opening up a new avenue of business and a huge buying audience to sellers who usually transact only in person, the online store is a boon to individual sellers and small business owners. This is especially important at times like these, where pandemic and lockdown restrictions have made sales next to impossible for small, non-essential businesses.

The perfect present As the festive season nears, handcrafted products make the perfect gifts for loved ones, while supporting and empowering indigenous craftspeople, weavers and tribal artisans and keeping India's rich cultural heritage alive. So whether you are looking for something specific to a region you are from, a culturally significant gift for a loved one or friend, an Indian memento for someone abroad or would like to immerse yourself in the rich culture of another area, Amazon Karigar is a great place to buy beautiful products for a great cause.

