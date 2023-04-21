Authentic Brands Taps Versa Group as Geoffrey Beene Licensee

Authentic Brands Group has found a new licensee for its Geoffrey Beene dress shirts: Versa Group.

Under the terms of the deal, Versa will design, produce and distribute men’s dress shirts for the brand. The product will be available at department stores, specialty retailers as well as online across North America beginning this spring.

As a way to appeal to today’s customer, the assortment will feature technological features such as four-way stretch, moisture wicking and wrinkle-free properties. They will also be recyclable and include Repreve, a recycled performance fiber made from plastic bottles.

“Authentic’s partnership with Versa Group will build upon Geoffrey Beene’s deep heritage while offering uniquely designed products that elevate the brand’s men’s offerings,” said Scott Orenstein, vice president of heritage brands at Authentic.

“By utilizing our technology, we are able to introduce the brand to new audiences while bringing quality products to our loyal customers,” Marc Seruya, chief executive officer of Versa, said.

Authentic purchased the heritage brands Izod, Van Heusen, Arrow and Geoffrey Beene from PVH Corp. for $220 million in 2021. The brand development, marketing and entertainment platform owns more than 40 brands across a variety of categories including Reebok, Nautica, Ted Baker, Sports Illustrated and Marilyn Monroe. Its brands currently generate sales of $24.7 billion globally and the corporation operates 10,800 stores in more than 150 countries. Its latest acquisition was for Boardriders, parent company of Quiksilver, Billabong and other brands.

