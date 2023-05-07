Austria’s super-coach has finished his pint – and is now ready for the Premier League

Adi Hutter - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Adi Hutter has faced a similar reaction each time he has started coaching in a new country and hopes English football fans will soon be wondering who he is.

“When I left Austria to coach in Switzerland, it was ‘who is this’,” laughed Hutter. “The same when I went to Germany and probably the same if I come to England. I hope so anyway because maybe it has been good luck.”

Having left Austria and Switzerland as a league champion, and been named coach of the year twice in Germany while at Eintracht Frankfurt, Hutter is now well known in all three countries.

London football fans might already know his name, as Hutter’s Frankfurt team took Chelsea to penalties in the semi-finals of the Europa League and beat Arsenal at the Emirates in the same competition the following season - a result that earned Unai Emery the sack.

“We took Chelsea all the way, but remember in the group we also had Marseille and Lazio,” said Hutter. “In six group games we took 18 points, the record in Germany, then Shakhtar Donetsk in the last-32, Inter Milan and Benfica in the quarter-finals.

“It was in the group stages when we beat Arsenal at the Emirates. The first-half we were really lucky, but the second-half the team played really, really well. It was a great night.”

Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada scores against Arsenal back in 2019 - Reuters/Paul Childs

Hutter was at the end of a five-day tour of the UK when we met for over an hour in a central London hotel ahead of his flight back to Salzburg, where he currently lives.

During that time, Hutter went to Elland Road to watch Leeds United draw with Leicester City and was at Stamford Bridge to see Brentford beat Chelsea. He watched Tottenham Hotspur’s comeback draw with Manchester United in a London pub.

“Of course, I had a pint. I loved it,” said Hutter. “The Premier League is the best in the world - so many fantastic players, the style of football, the emotion. I really like it all. My goal is to come to England, I have a lot of experience and I’m ready for it.”

Hutter has already been linked with Crystal Palace and Leicester, and believes the style of play he so successfully implemented at Red Bull Salzburg, Young Boys and Frankfurt, where he was responsible for unleashing ‘the buffalo herd’, would suit the Premier League.

“I like to play inspiring, attacking football,” said Hutter, who speaks near-perfect English. “I like to work with hungry players who want success. At Frankfurt, I looked at Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic, and I said ‘I want to play with all three’. In Germany, they called them ‘the buffalo herd’.

“It was Haller and Rebic as the front two. Jovic always wanted to play number nine, but he’s a creative player so I put him behind them. Jovic scored 17 goals, Haller, who was injured at the end of the season, scored 15 and Rebic, who is one of the best players for pressing, nine.”

Jovic and Haller left Frankfurt for a combined fee of £100 million the summer after the run to the Europa League semi-finals, while Rebic was swapped for Andre Silva, who scored 28 goals under Hutter the following season.

“I like to think strikers score goals with me because of the style of football,” said Hutter.

At Salzburg, Hutter worked with Sadio Mane and Naby Keita in his one season in charge that ended with a league and cup double before deciding it was time to try coaching outside his native Austria at Young Boys in Switzerland.

Hutter likened winning the 2018 Swiss title at the end of his third season in charge, the first time Young Boys had done so since 1986, to Arsenal winning the Premier League.

“Before my third season in charge, I told them I wanted to be champions and they looked at me like I was crazy,” said Hutter. “But we won the league by 15 points ahead of Basel. It was pretty special, maybe a little bit like Arsenal winning the Premier League after not doing so for so long.”

Should English fans research Hutter’s work, they will find that his birth name is Adolf - something the 53-year-old realises will cause interest and surprise, as it initially did when he first moved to Germany.

“The brother of my father was 27 and he and his wife went on vacation in the mountains and they were buried by a stone avalanche,” explained Hutter. “Both of them died and his name was Adolf, and this is the story of my name.

“My grandmother was so sad and she said to my parents that she would like for another child in the family to be named after my uncle and then I came. I didn’t know my uncle at all because he died.

“My mother said ‘ok, he [my father] did a favour for my grandmother, but I call my son Adi’. Everyone has always called me Adi, nobody ever says Adolf. I wish I had another name and I asked my parents why they accepted this, but Adi is ok. I told this story in Germany on the radio as well and afterwards nobody had a problem.”

Hutter turned down two offers from England during three seasons in charge at Frankfurt, during which he was twice named coach of the year in Germany - an achievement matched only by Jupp Heynckes since 2010. Other winners include Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann and Hansi Flick.

“I’m really proud about that because the players vote for the award,” said Hutter. “The journey from Austria to Germany was a long way for me, I coached 400 games before I went to the Bundesliga and to be on the list with those guys is very special for me.”

Frankfurt had gone unbeaten at home for an entire year, when Hutter accepted an approach from Borussia Monchengladbach to replace Marco Rose.

But the departure of sporting director Max Eberl, who had convinced him to join Monchengladbach, prompted Hutter to leave after one season in charge and take a break to recharge his batteries and catch up with old friends - such as the only Austrian to manage in the Premier League so far, Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Hutter, a former midfielder who reached the 1994 Uefa Cup final with Salzburg and played for the Austrian national team 14 times, said: “I played with Ralph twice in my career and we’ve always stayed in touch, so we get on really well. Of course, I’ve spoken to him about the Premier League and he always told me ‘you have to come’.”