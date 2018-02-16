Austrian snowboarder Schairer breaks neck in scary crash

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Markus Schairer of Austria is heading home for treatment after breaking his neck in a frightening crash during the Olympic men's snowboardcross quarterfinals.

Schairer lost control in the air on the final jump of the treacherous downhill course on Thursday. He slammed into the snow on his back, sending his goggles flying. He was able to get to his feet before being taken for a medical exam.

The Austrian Olympic Committee says Schairer fractured the fifth vertebrae in his neck. It says there is no indication the 30-year-old Schairer experienced any neurological impairment or long-term damage.

___

For more AP Olympic coverage: https://www.wintergames.ap.org

The Associated Press