Austrian regulator orders system-relevant banks to up capital buffers

The logo of Austria's financial watchdog FMA is pictured at its office building in Vienna

BERLIN (Reuters) - Austrian banking regulator FMA said on Thursday it has ordered system-relevant banks in the country to increase their capital buffers by 0.25 percentage points to 0.5 percentage points, in response to uncertainty triggered by the war in Ukraine.

The buffers are to be built up gradually by end-2023, FMA said in a statement.

Among those counted as system-relevant banks in Austria are Erste Group, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit Bank Austria.

