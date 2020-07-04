Austrian Grand Prix: TV channel and how to watch F1 this weekend

The F1 season got underway at the Austrian Grand Prix: Reuters

The Austrian Grand Prix kicked off the 2020 Formula One season after a delay of nearly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, with world championship motorsports returning for the first time in more than seven months.

The original start of the 2020 campaign was cancelled on the morning of the Australian Grand Prix, triggering a hiatus that saw all global sport put on hold as the world battled the Covid-19 crisis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But after three-and-a-half months on pause, F1 can finally get underway on Friday 3 July, with Austria staging the first two races of the rearranged season that begins with eight Grands Prix across Europe.

The Red Bull Ring stages the opening race under the sport’s new coronavirus safety protocols, with track personnel significantly limited and no fans allowed to attend races until at least the end of the European leg.

But all sessions across all races - including Formula Two and Formula Three - will be broadcast live in the UK, meaning fans will not miss a second of the action in 2020.

Here’s everything you need to watch the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

When is it?

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place across 3-5 July 2020.

What time does each session start?

FRIDAY

Free practice 1: 10am - 11:30am BST

Free practice 2: 2pm - 3:30pm BST

SATURDAY

Free practice 3: 11am - 12pm BST

Qualifying: 2pm - 3pm BST

SUNDAY

Race: 2:10pm - 4:10pm BST

How can I watch it?

All European races will be held behind closed doors, meaning that the only way fans will be able to see the action is on television.

In the UK, Sky Sports continue to hold the exclusive rights for F1, with Channel 4 only able to show the British Grand Prix later in the year.

Here’s how Sky plan to show the Austrian Grand Prix:

FRIDAY

Free practice 1: 9:30am - 11:50am BST - (Sky Sports F1 + Sky Sports Main Event)

Free practice 2: 1:45pm - 3:45pm BST (Sky Sports F1 + Sky Sports Main Event)

Story continues

SATURDAY

Free practice 3: 10:45am - 12:15pm BST (Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying: 1:30pm - 3:30pm BST (Sky Sports F1)

SUNDAY

Race: 1pm - 5pm BST (Sky Sports F1)

TV channel

The Austrian Grand Prix will be shown on Sky Sports F1 (Sky: 406, Virgin: 506, BT: 445).

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.