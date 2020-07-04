F1 Austrian Grand Prix: When is it, what time does it start, session times and schedule

The Red Bull Ring stages the first race of the 2020 Formula One season: EPA

The heavily-delayed 2020 Formula One season gets underway this weekend, four months later than scheduled following the coronavirus pandemic.

The calendar will be like no other before it, with double-headers in both Austria and Britain – and likely the Middle East once the remainder of the schedule is confirmed – with eight European races kicking things off.

Teams will keep themselves in safety bubbles, with even smaller bio-secure bubbles within each garage to try and minimise any spread of coronavirus once the season is up and running.

And should all things go smoothly, there will be enough races this season to form a full world championship, with up to 15 races planned for the second half of 2020.

The action begins at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, which could put reigning champions Mercedes at an early disadvantage given that not only does it belong to one of their main rivals, but has been one of their worst-performing destinations in recent years.

When is it?

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place across 3-5 July 2020.

What time does each session start?

Friday

Free practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST

Free practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST

Saturday

Free practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST

Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday

Race: 2:10pm – 4:10pm BST

How can I watch it?

All European races will be held behind closed doors, meaning that the only way fans will be able to see the action is on television.

In the UK, Sky Sports continue to hold the exclusive rights for F1, with Channel 4 only able to show the British Grand Prix later in the year.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can purchase a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Here’s how Sky plan to show the Austrian Grand Prix:

Friday

Free practice 1: 9:30am – 11:50am BST – (Sky Sports F1 + Sky Sports Main Event)

Free practice 2: 1:45pm – 3:45pm BST (Sky Sports F1 + Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday

Free practice 3: 10:45am – 12:15pm BST (Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying: 1:30pm – 3:30pm BST (Sky Sports F1)

Sunday

Race: 1pm – 5pm BST (Sky Sports F1)

