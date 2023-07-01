F1, Austrian Grand Prix sprint race live: Latest updates from the Red Bull Ring

Max Verstappen loses the lead to Sergio Perez at the race start - Reuters/Leonhard Foeger

03:39 PM BST

Lap 5 of 24 - Verstappen leads Hulkenberg by 2.5s

Hulkenberg is, in turn, 1.8s ahead of Sergio Perez and lapping marginally faster.

Russell is told it will be a continuation of the light rain at the moment.

03:38 PM BST

Lap 4 of 24 - Interesting Red Bull radio on that first lap

Verstappen: “He pushed me off man, what the f---?!”. In fairness, he was squeezed very hard onto the grass by his team-mate.

“What’s wrong with Max, man?” Perez says.

Norris just got swamped out of turn three as he had to wait for ages to get he power on to avoid running into the back of Perez, who had Verstappen on his inside, taking the lead. He is now down in 10th.

03:36 PM BST

Lap 3 of 24 - Top 10

VER HUL OER SAI STR ALO ALB OCO LEC NOR

03:36 PM BST

Lap 2 of 24 - Verstappen leads Hulkenberg by 1.8s

It’s pretty damp out there now. Perez third, Sainz fourth and Stroll fifth ahead of Alonso.

03:35 PM BST

The 2023 Austrian GP sprint race is go!

It’s a spicy start as Perez and Verstappen duel heading into the first corner! Perez moves up into the lead but it gets very close again heading into the tight turn three... Perez had put Verstappen nearly onto the grass on the run up to the hairpin but Verstappen takes the lead again!

Add now Hulkenberg is into second ahead of Perez! Sainz fourth, Stroll fifth. Norris has dropped back after possibly going into the back of one of the Red Bulls as things got very tight at turn three...

03:32 PM BST

Bottas pits for the intermediate tyres

Fair enough. Too slippery out there for slicks and he hasn’t really lost anything by trying.

03:31 PM BST

The formation lap is away

And as the 20 cars roll past the media centre I can confirm that Bottas is, indeed, on the medium dry tyres. A genius move? May as well, I guess. He is starting in 19th and is unlikely to get a big haul of points by copying everyone else.

Perez locks up heavily heading into turn three and goes straight on. He gets it back on the track, though.

03:28 PM BST

Starting tyre types

Looks like everyone is on the intermediates apart from Bottas, who is on the mediums. That is according to the timing screens anyway, so it may well be wrong. I cannot see far enough down the grid from the media centre to confirm.

03:24 PM BST

The sprint race, by the way, will be 24 laps

I would be surprised if anyone started on slicks in current conditions but you never know... it is still drizzling but the track is not terribly wet and will dry up fairly quickly.

03:19 PM BST

Starting grid for the sprint race

VER PER NOR HUL SAI ALO STR OCO LEC MAG ALB GAS TSU DEV RUS ZHO PIA HAM BOT SAR

03:13 PM BST

I would say the rain has become a little heavier now

The temporary awnings are up on the grid as are the umbrellas.

The cars on the grid under temporary awnings

03:04 PM BST

There is no real visible spray from any of the cars on the way to their grid spots

Verstappen is taking it a bit carefully on intermediate tyres. It is likely to be quite damp off-line, though. But the racing line looks fairly dry. Would be fun if we had a mixture of dry and intermediate tyres for the race.

03:02 PM BST

Weather update

It has been raining on and off all day so far at the Red Bull Ring. It was fairly heavy this morning but the track had dried out enough for slick tyres for sprint qualifying. The rain has been steady but not too heavy in the last hour or so. Right now it is raining, but very lightly as the cars take their laps to the grid. They seem to be doing that on a mixture of slick and intermediate tyres.

02:56 PM BST

Charles Leclerc hit with three-place grid penalty for sprint race

He was deemed to have impeded Oscar Piastri in the earlier sprint qualifying. He will now start ninth in the sprint race, bumping up a few other drivers.

Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari drives on track during sprint shootout session of the Formula 1 Championship at Red Bull Ring on July 01, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria.

Does this really matter? It’s only a handful of points available for the sprint. It’s handy if a smaller team like Haas, Williams, Alpha Romeo or AlphTauri can pick up a few points this afternoon. But for the bigger teams? It’s nothing compared to getting the actual race right.

02:47 PM BST

Sprint qualifying: report

Verstappen starts the sprint race in pole position - Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

Max Verstappen produced an impressive lap to take pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race.

The dominant Dutchman finished half-a-second clear of team-mate Sergio Perez as Red Bull locked out the front row.

Lando Norris will line up in third for the 23-lap dash, with George Russell only 15th on the grid after he suffered a hydraulic failure. Nico Hulkenberg, who made it into Q3 again for Haas yesterday, finished an impressive fourth.

His Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton will start the sprint race in 18th after having a lap deleted for track limits in the first part of sprint qualifying.

Verstappen currently leads the championship by 69 points from Perez and has continued his exemplary form at the Red Bull Ring after taking pole position for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, ahead of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.

11:57 AM BST

Verstappen reacts to "pole"

🗣️ 'I think we did well. The car was in a good window, good balance. Very happy to be first'



Max Verstappen reacts after winning the Sprint Shootout 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/xDTSKR19Zu — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 1, 2023

11:56 AM BST

So, the full list of positions for this afternoon's sprint race

VER PER NOR HUL SAI LEC ALO STR OCO MAG ALB GAS TSU DEV RUS ZHO PIA HAM BOT SAR

11:53 AM BST

Haas have been summoned to the stewards

For an unsafe release. You would imagine it was the incident below.

11:50 AM BST

Watch: Hulkenberg's incident in the pit lane

Nico Hülkenberg getting some air time in his Haas after running over his tyre after pitting 😮 pic.twitter.com/PqeboEX03A — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 1, 2023

11:49 AM BST

Verstappen sounding fairly...

Well, not downbeat, just pretty calm after that qualifying session. Another fine lap from Lando Norris and Nico Hulkenberg, who is driving brilliantly over one lap so far this season.

11:48 AM BST

Well, that's an enormous margin

Nearly half a second on a 65-second lap...

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing during the Sprint Shootout at the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, 01 July 2023.

11:46 AM BST

SQ3 - Classification

VER 1:04.440 PER +0.493 NOR +0.570 HUL +0.644 SAI +0.696 LEC +0.805 ALO +0.818 STR +0.907 OCO +0.926 MAG +1.472

11:45 AM BST

SQ3 - Verstappen posts a 1:04.440!

That’s quick. Nobody is getting close to beating that. Perez moves up into second, but nearly half a second down on his team-mate. Hulkenberg into fourth! Norris looking good in third, to go with his fourth in qualifying yesterday.

11:44 AM BST

SQ3 - Alonso trying to improve

He’s improved so far in the first two sectors but is struggling to make it onto the front two rows, I reckon.

He moves fifth. Hulkenberg up to eighth. Verstappen going evern better after two sectors...

11:41 AM BST

SQ3 - Leclerc moves up into fifth

Behind his team-mate by about a tenth and 0.667sec down on Verstappen, who is surely not being beaten here...

11:41 AM BST

SQ3 - Three minutes remain

Here’s the current order:

VER NOR PER SAI HUL ALO OCO MAG STR LEC

No time set for Leclerc, yet, and he will struggle to make the front row based on his current pace.

11:40 AM BST

Leclerc summoned to the stewards

Leclerc summoned to the stewards for allegedly impeding Oscar Piastri.

11:39 AM BST

SQ3 - Verstappen with a 1:04.613

Rapido. Norris in second around four-tenths off Verstappen’s time.

11:37 AM BST

SQ3 begins

10 drivers: Verstappen, Sainz, Ocon, Norris, Alonso, Perez, Stroll, Leclerc, Magnussen and Hulkenberg. Good result for Haas so far...

11:36 AM BST

Perez is warned of "a few spots"

Nothing significant, though.

11:34 AM BST

A bit of commotion in the pit lane for Hulkenberg

It looks like he caught an old tyre as he was pulling out of his pit box. Hope everyone is okay, his car went up in the air momentarily. A replay shows a huge bunch of cars at the final turn. Wouldn’t be surprised if some of them get penalised for impeding.

Tsunoda has a lap time deleted for track limits but I am not sure it would have been enough for him to get through anyway.

11:31 AM BST

SQ2 ends - Verstappen fastest

Here’s the order:

VER 1:05.371 SAI +0.063 OCO +0.233 LEC +0.302 NOR +0.328 MAG +0.359 ALO +0.388 PER +0.465 STR +0.543 HUL +0.720

ELIMINATED: ALB GAS TSU DEV RUS

11:29 AM BST

SQ2 - Leclerc into fourth

He makes the time up that he needs to which pushes Albon down into 11th...

11:29 AM BST

SQ2 - Verstappen has his 1:06.793 deleted

Not his fastest lap so it doesn’t really make any difference.

Leclerc starts another hot lap and puts in his best sector one time and improves in sector two...

11:28 AM BST

SQ2 - Ocon moves fastest

A 1:05.604 puts him a couple of hundredths ahead of Verstappen. Magnussen third and Perez fourth. Albon is currently making it into SQ3. Leclerc needs to find al ap time to get himself out of the bottom five as Sainz goes fastest. He does not do so and stays 12th...

11:27 AM BST

SQ2 - It's currently a Red Bull 1-2

Verstappen leads Perez by a couple of tenths. Tsunoda, Leclerc, De Vries, Gasly and Russell are in the drop zone. And it looks very much like Russell isn’t going to run in this session so it’ll be 15th and 18th starting in the sprint race for Mercedes.

11:24 AM BST

SQ2 - Actually I take that back about Russell

They are currently working on his car rather frantically in the Mercedes garage. And he is yet to do a lap... not looking like a good Saturday for Mercedes.

11:23 AM BST

SQ2 - Verstappen leads Alonso and Norris

Lance Stroll in fourth with Ocon in fifth and Magnussen in sixth. Sainz then squeezes his way into second, albeit 0.256s of Verstappen.

11:20 AM BST

SQ2 - Russell still in the pits

But there isn’t a frantic amount of action around his car.

11:19 AM BST

SQ2 begins!

Again, a bunch of cars very keen to get out there. No further sign of rain at the Red Bull Ring yet. I think we will escape it for the remainder of this sprint shootout.

11:16 AM BST

SQ1 ends - Sainz fastest

Russell says he has a hydraulic failure.

Here’s the order:

SAI 1:06.187 VER +0.049 HUL +0.361 STR +0.382 ALO +0.424 MAG +0.442 RUS +0.466 DEV +0.517 NOR +0.536 OCO +0.653 GAS +0.686 ALB +0.705 TSU +0.709 PER +0.737 LEC +0.874

ELIMINATED: ZHO PIA HAM BOT SAR

11:14 AM BST

SQ1 - Sainz goes fastest

So he does get himself out of the bottom five. Hamilton had a lap time deleted for track limits, a 1:06.624, which would have seen him through. But he did not have enough time to do another timed lap.

11:13 AM BST

SQ1 - Verstappen fastest so far

Leclerc has got himself out of the bottom five, but can Sainz? Hamilton is in 16th... and he will not be going any faster so will start 16th at best...

11:11 AM BST

SQ1 - Alonso now fastest into the 1:06s

Sainz is told he has one timed lap. Both Ferraris still in danger of not making it through here.

11:10 AM BST

SQ1 - Two minutes remain

Here is the order:

HAM ALO PER HUL VER MAG STR RUS DEV SAR

DROP ZONE: GAS, BOT, LEC, ZHO, SAI

Sainz is leaving the pits for the first time after his BBW issue.

11:08 AM BST

SQ1 - Albon in the groove

He is currently fastest with a 1:07.214, so we are roughly three seconds faster than we were a few minutes ago...

Magnussen, Gasly, Bottas, Zhou (who has had a spin), and Sainz in the bottom five.

11:05 AM BST

SQ1 - Lap times will tumble during this session

De Vries currently the fastest man ahead of Hamilton, but he is then beaten by Verstappen and then Tsunoda... almost instantly. And then Russell, and then Piastri. Yeah... one of those sessions. I imagine the cars will be fuelled to run throughout the session as the track gets better and better. Timing will be everything.

11:04 AM BST

SQ1 - Verstappen fastest so far

A 1:10.201, so about five or so seconds slower than qualifying yesterday. He is on the medium tyres, as is Magnussen and Bottas. Everyone else in the softs.

11:03 AM BST

SQ1 - Yellow flags

I think it was Zhou. Sainz is coming into the pits after his BBW issues.

11:02 AM BST

SQ1 - Sainz has a brake-by-wire failure

Not ideal.

11:02 AM BST

Green light: SQ1 begins

A fair few drivers keen to get out there, as you’d expect. I was wrong about the track conditions. It’s dry enough for slicks... a chance of rain for the session, though.

10:56 AM BST

Right five minutes to go

Rain often helps spice things up but remember that the best drivers are often the best drivers in the wet and the same applies to the best car. And Max Verstappen is the best driver in the best car.

10:52 AM BST

Championship standings

10:48 AM BST

A reminder of the format for sprint qualifying

Or the sprint shootout, as it is officially known. I wish they’d make it an actual shootout and do something different with the format. Anyway...

SQ1: 12 minutes, 20 drivers in and five eliminated

SQ2: 10 minutes, 15 drivers in and five eliminated

SQ3: 8 minutes, 10 drivers which sets the top 10 for the sprint race

10:43 AM BST

Can't see that it'd be try tyres for SQ1 here...

But I think a dry line would emerge pretty quickly.

Ido Cohen of Israel and Rodin Carlin (22) drives on track during the Round 6:Spielberg Sprint race of the Formula 3 Championship at Red Bull Ring on July 01, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria.

It won’t be as wet as it was at the start of the F3 race earlier this morning.

10:40 AM BST

Times and positions after qualifying

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 04.391 secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:04.439 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:04.581 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:04.658 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:04.819 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:04.893 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:04.911 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:05.090 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:05.170 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:05.823 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:05.428 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:05.453 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:05.605 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:05.680 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 2:06.688 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:05.784 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:05.818 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:05.948 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:05.971 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:05.974

10:34 AM BST

Here's how the conditions were on my walk in to the track this morning

Rain fell overnight at the track - Luke Slater

It has cleared up a little since then and the rain has stopped, but it’s still pretty damp out there.

09:17 AM BST

A soggy 'sprint Saturday' in Austria

Good morning F1 fans

And welcome to our live coverage for Formula One’s “sprint Saturday” for the Austrian Grand Prix which is, in other words, a morning qualifying for this afternoon’s sprint race and then the actual sprint race later on in the day.

What do you think of the new sprint weekend format? This is the second edition of six this year, with qualifying for the main grand prix now done on Friday afternoon and is completely detached from any of the actual grand prix goings on. It’s an improvement, I think, and makes Saturdays that little bit better and also takes away most of the fairly meaningless practice sessions.

What was the big news from yesterday? Well, no real surprise that Max Verstappen took pole position for the sixth time in nine rounds this year, but there was perhaps a surprise that Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was so fast. He finished just 0.048sec away from Verstappen’s pole time. Yes, it’s a short lap but that is still encouraging. Carlos Sainz was also within two tenths of a second and in third. Ferrari’s problems have not really been in qualifying, though, they have been in the race, so let’s see how that goes tomorrow.

The other story in qualifying - other than Lando Norris putting his McLaren a superb fourth - was of Sergio Perez failing to make it into Q3 for a fourth successive time. And that is in a car that may well end the season as the most dominant in F1 history. He fell foul of track limits, had numerous laps deleted and will start Sunday’s race in 15th, assuming no further penalties.

What is the outlook for today? Well, I can tell you that, unlike yesterday, today is very soggy. The rain began around 9pm locally last night, with thunderstorms and has continued steadily since. The car parks are already starting to get a little muddy and whilst, at this point, there does not seem to be a great amount of standing water on the track, the rain is forecast to get heavier before the sprint shootout/qualifying begins at 11am local time.

The sprint race itself is at 3.30pm BST.

