Austrian Grand Prix live: Latest F1 updates from the Red Bull Ring

Max Verstappen dominated yesterday's sprint race at the Red Bull Ring - Getty Images/Guenther Iby

12:53 PM BST

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Weather update

As predicted by the forecast, there have been some drops of rain around. It has been very light and nothing like the amount needed to start on anything but slicks. It might change the track feel, though. It appears to have stopped now, although the clouds have rolled in around the circuit and it is less sunny than it was 30 minutes ago.

12:50 PM BST

News: Austrian Grand Prix extends contract until 2030

The Red Bull Ring was welcomed back on the calendar in 2014 after a stint from 1997 to 2003 and has held both the Austrian and Styrian grands prix in that time. It’s certainly not a bad place for a race, and is probably the most picturesque track on the F1 calendar. That it is the home of Red Bull doesn’t harm, either.

Haas F1 Team's German driver Nico Hulkenberg competes ahead of Red Bull Racing's Mexican driver Sergio Perez during the sprint at the Red Bull Ring

12:40 PM BST

How they finished the sprint race yesterday, top eight

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 30min 26.730secs - 8pts Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull +21.048 - 7pts Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari +23.088 - 6pts Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin +29.703 - 5pts Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin +30.109 - 4pts Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team +31.297 - 3pts Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine +36.602 - 2pts George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP +36.611 - 1pts

12:37 PM BST

Times after Friday's qualifying

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 04.391 secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:04.439 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:04.581 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:04.658 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:04.819 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:04.893 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:04.911 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:05.090 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:05.170 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:05.823 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:05.428 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:05.453 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:05.605 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:05.680 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 2:06.688 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:05.784 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:05.818 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:05.948 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:05.971 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:05.974

11:46 AM BST

Good afternoon F1 fans

Welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage for today’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. This has been a track that has served Max Verstappen well so far in his career, having take four grands prix wins here in various guises in his time at Red Bull. Even in the days of Mercedes dominance he was pretty handy here.

And, in fairness, he has been pretty quick all weekend. On Friday he took pole position for today’s race - albeit by just 0.048sec over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc - and yesterday he took both pole position for the sprint race and the sprint race victory. The margin for that both times was enormous on such a small track: nearly half a second in the sprint shootout and 21 seconds over team-mate Sergio Perez after just 24 sprint laps.

It is a little sad and predictable that we have come to this point, but here we are. And as I have made the point in the past: the best driver in the best car often leads to these types of season. Still, with Sergio Perez having a nightmare season (four times he has failed to make it into Q3 in a row now), it is at least a little bit interesting behind Verstappen.

Story continues

We should, of course, expect Verstappen to race away into the distance. But it will be interesting to see how the upgraded cars immediately behind him do. Ferrari put in a decent performance in qualifying on Friday, taking second and third, but qualifying has always been their stronger suit in F1’s post-2021 era. Lando Norris starts a superb fourth for McLaren but might struggle to stay that high in the race. He has been absolutely on it all weekend, though.

And then Mercedes, who came into this weekend with excitement. Qualifying was mixed, with Russell failing to make Q3 but Hamilton qualifying in a half-decent fifth. A podium will probably be his target today and keeping an eye on Russell’s progress should give us some indication of how their car is going on a more traditional track.

The race begins at 2pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, latest updates and action from the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.