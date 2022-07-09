Austrian Grand Prix: F1 race start time UK, schedule and how can I watch on TV?

The Formula One roadshow has arrived in Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull Ring will host the second of three sprint races for the 2022 campaign on Saturday afternoon, with Max Verstappen leading the way after edging Charles Leclerc in a dramatic qualifying session on Friday that involved late crashes for Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Hamilton and the Silver Arrows had approached the weekend with renewed optimism after a second consecutive podium for the Brit at the British Grand Prix, but he could only get out for the final 14 minutes of FP2 after needing a spare chassis and fixes to his floor and wing, plus a gearbox change after a smash into the barriers at Turn Seven in qualifying. However, he crucially avoided having to take a new power unit and incur a grid penalty.

Carlos Sainz led a Ferrari one-two in FP2 before the sprint, one week after claiming his maiden F1 victory at Silverstone last weekend. The Alpines of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon split Red Bull team-mates Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who was demoted from fourth to 13th for the sprint after a track limits breach in qualifying.

Here is everything you need to know this weekend...

When is the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

The race takes place this weekend on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

What time is the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

The track action continues today with the sprint race from 3:30pm BST.

The proper main-event race will get underway at 2pm on Sunday, meanwhile.

Carlos Sainz, celebrating his maiden F1 win at Silverstone (Getty Images)

How can I watch the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 12.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in online via the Sky Go app.

Free highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air race highlights at 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with the race as it happens via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Who is on pole for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen pipped Charles Leclerc to pole position in a dramatic qualifying session on Friday that saw both Mercedes cars crash late on.

However, that only set the grid for the sprint. Saturday’s 24-lap race will set the final grid for Sunday’s grand prix.