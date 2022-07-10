F1 and Lewis Hamilton hit out at ‘completely unacceptable’ crowd behaviour amid Austrian GP allegations

(AFP via Getty Images)

Formula One have vowed that fan misconduct at the Austrian Grand Prix will “not be tolerated”.

Allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards female fans at Red Bull Ring have emerged on social media, prompting a statement from F1 ahead of Sunday’s race.

It read: “We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Lewis Hamilton added in an Instagram post: “Attending the Austrian Grand Prix or any GP should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans and something must be done to ensure that races are safe spaces for all.

“Please, if you see this happening, report it to circuit security and to F1, we cannot sit back and allow this to continue.”

Booing of drivers has also become more prevalent in recent weeks. Max Verstappen occasionally received a less-than kind welcome from fans at Silverstone while Lewis Hamilton’s qualifying crash at Red Bull Ring earned cheers from a portion of the 60,000 Dutch fans supporting Verstappen.

Hamilton hit back at British fans’ boos in Silverstone and spoke out against fans cheering his crash on Friday.

The 37-year-old said: “I don't agree with any of that, no matter what. A driver could have been in hospital, and you are going to cheer that?

“It is mind-blowing that people would do that, knowing how dangerous our sport is. I was grateful I didn't end up in hospital and I wasn't heavily injured.”

Ahead of the weekend, Verstappen also criticised booing fans. He told The Guardian: “Those people are not really F1 fans.

“They cannot really enjoy what is actually happening right now, a lot of great drivers actually fighting against each other. But they cannot appreciate that and that’s a bit of a shame. How many times do you get to experience stuff like that? Such an intense rivalry or fights. These people are not lovers of the sport.”