Austrian Grand Prix 2022: Race and qualifying start times, how to watch on TV and latest odds

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen races to win the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, on July 4, 2021. - JOE KLAMAR/ AFP
For the first time in several months, it was not a Red Bull that won a race but a Ferrari. Carlos Sainz's victory at the British Grand Prix last week was his first in F1, but that it was him and not team-mate Charles Leclerc means that Max Verstappen's seventh place was not as harshly punished as it might have been.

The Dutchman still leads the standings: 34 points from team-mate Sergio Perez and 43 from Charles Leclerc.

When is it?

The 2022 Austrian Grand Prix runs from Friday July 8 until Sunday July 11.

What time does it start?

The Austrian Grand Prix is a one of three sprint race weekends taking place in the 2022 season which means the sessions and timings are a little unusual.

First practice starts at 12.30pm BST on Friday July 8 with qualifying (which sets the grid for the sprint race) at 4pm BST the same day. That is the usual one-hour, three-part session. On Saturday there is second practice at 11.30am with the sprint race (which should last around 30 minutes) at 3.30pm. The results of that set the grid for the grand prix on Sunday, which starts at 2pm.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky's qualifying coverage on Friday starts at 3.30pm BST. Their sprint race program starts at 2.30pm on Saturday with their race coverage on Sunday 12.30pm.

What are the championship standings?

What do we know about the Red Bull Ring?

  • Circuit length:  4.318km

  • First grand prix:  1970 (as the Österreichring)

  • Laps: 71

  • Race distance: 306.452km

  • Race lap record: 1:05.619, Carlos Sainz  – 2020

  • 2021 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

  • Number of corners:  Officially 10 but it's really nine as turn two is a complete non-event

  • Overtaking chances:  Best chances are into the heaviest braking zones on the track, turn one and turn three, both uphill right-handers which have the opportunity for contact if someone misjudges it all.

What are the latest odds?

  • Max Verstappen 5/6

  • Charles Leclerc 5/2

  • Carlos Sainz 9/1

  • Sergio Perez 10/1

  • Lewis Hamilton 10/1

  • George Russell 16/1

