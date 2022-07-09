Austrian Grand Prix 2022: Qualifying start times, how to watch the F1 race on TV and latest odds
Lewis Hamilton and team-mate George Russell both crashed out in the final part of qualifying for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, as championship leader Max Verstappen took a last-gasp pole position from under the nose of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Verstappen came into the weekend leading the standings: 34 points from team-mate Sergio Perez and 43 from Leclerc.
When is it?
The 2022 Austrian Grand Prix runs from Friday July 8 until Sunday July 11.
What time does it start?
The Austrian Grand Prix is a one of three sprint race weekends taking place in the 2022 season which means the sessions and timings are a little unusual.
First practice was 12.30pm BST on Friday July 8 with qualifying (which sets the grid for the sprint race) at 4pm.
Today there is second practice at 11.30am with the sprint race (which should last around 30 minutes) at 2.30pm. The results of that set the grid for the grand prix on Sunday, which starts at 2pm BST.
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.
Sky's qualifying coverage on Friday starts at 3.30pm BST. Their sprint race program starts at 2.30pm on Saturday with their race coverage on Sunday 12.30pm.
What were the times after qualifying?
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 04:984secs
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:05.013,
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:05.066
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:05.404*
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:05.431
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:05.726
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:05.879
Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:06.011
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:06.103
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:13.151
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:06.160
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:06.230
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:06.319
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:06.851
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:25.847
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:06.613
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:06.847
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:06.901
Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:07.003
Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:07.083
What are the championship standings?
What do we know about the Red Bull Ring?
Circuit length: 4.318km
First grand prix: 1970 (as the Österreichring)
Laps: 71
Race distance: 306.452km
Race lap record: 1:05.619, Carlos Sainz – 2020
2021 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Number of corners: Officially 10 but it's really nine as turn two is a complete non-event
Overtaking chances: Best chances are into the heaviest braking zones on the track, turn one and turn three, both uphill right-handers which have the opportunity for contact if someone misjudges it all.
What are the latest odds?
Max Verstappen 8/13
Charles Leclerc 5/2
Carlos Sainz 10/1
Lewis Hamilton 16/1
George Russell 14/1
Sergio Perez 20/1