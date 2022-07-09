Austrian Grand Prix 2022 F1 sprint race: Live updates and latest news from Red Bull Ring

austrian grand prix 2022 live f1 sprint race news / Fans cheering for Max Verstappen at the qualification for the sprint race of the Formula 1 Championship at Red Bull Ring on July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. - Mine Kasapoglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Sprint race begins at 3.30pm BST with Max Verstappen on pole

Carlos Sainz fastest in final practice ahead of Charles Leclerc

'Sorry' Lewis Hamilton apologises to Mercedes after costly Austria crash

How a TV gimmick became F1's latest secret weapon

02:50 PM

Current constructor standings

02:46 PM

Current driver standings, top 10

02:43 PM

Qualifying times

Probably a bit more representative:

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 04:984secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:05.013, Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:05.066 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:05.404* George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:05.431 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:05.726 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:05.879 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:06.011 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:06.103 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:13.151 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:06.160 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:06.230 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:06.319 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:06.851 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:25.847 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:06.613 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:06.847 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:06.901 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:07.003 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:07.083

02:35 PM

Second practice times, for what they are worth

Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1min 08.610secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:08.660 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:08.778 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:08.832 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:08.848 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:09.179 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:09.240 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:09.251 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:09.350 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:09.519 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:09.525 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:09.579 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:09.602 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:09.665 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:09.700 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:09.740 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:09.852 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:09.960 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:10.005 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:10.261

Story continues

01:27 PM

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome to our live coverage for the sprint race for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. This weekend in Austria is one of the handful of 'sprint' weekends, which means the format of the weekend is slightly different. The order of the session is FP1-qualifying-FP2-sprint-grand prix. The most significant session of the weekend to this point was qualifying yesterday, which sets the grid for the sprint race this afternoon.

For a while it looked like like Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes may spring a surprise and battle for the front row, if not exactly pole position, but any Mercedes hopes ended in the space of a quarter of an hour, with both Hamilton and Russell in the barriers in Q3.

Hamilton apologised to his team after the incident at turn seven, where he lost the rear and then corrected his car, but only so much as his car went through the gravel trap and then into the barriers sideways. That brought out a red flag which delayed the session for around 10 minutes, but within minutes of the session restarting, Mercedes team-mate Russell found the barriers, this time backwards at turn 10.

"I'm so sorry guys. I'm so sorry to damage the car," Hamilton said on the team radio after his crash.

"I am incredibly disappointed in myself ultimately and so sorry to the team who worked so hard to put this car together and I never like to bring it back damaged,” Hamilton said.

Lewis Hamilton of the United Kingdom and Mercedes crashes during F1 Grand Prix qualifying at the Red Bull Ring on July 8, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria - Getty Images Europe

The crash means Hamilton failed to set a competitive time in the session, which means he starts ninth after Sergio Perez had all of his Q3 lap times deleted as a retrospective punishment for a track limits infringement. That meant that the good news for Russell is that he starts fourth - which is likely as good as he could have managed, if not better - for today's sprint race. Albeit after causing a fair amount of damage to his W13.

It had been looking promising for Mercedes this weekend. Although they were unlikely to be as competitive as they were at Silverstone last weekend, the pace they showed on a relatively unfavoured track in qualifying trim - with their race pace expected to be stronger - was encouraging.

Still, it was left to the usual suspects to clean up the front row, with Max Verstappen taking a second consecutive pole position with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz within a tenth. The sprint race gets under way at 3.30pm BST and should last for 30 minutes. Let's hope it's half an hour of full-on action.