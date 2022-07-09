Austrian Grand Prix 2022 F1 sprint race: Live updates and latest news from Red Bull Ring
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Max VerstappenDutch-Belgian racing driver
- Lewis HamiltonBritish racing driver
- Carlos Sainz Jr.Spanish racing driver
- Charles LeclercMonegasque racing driver
Sprint race begins at 3.30pm BST with Max Verstappen on pole
Carlos Sainz fastest in final practice ahead of Charles Leclerc
'Sorry' Lewis Hamilton apologises to Mercedes after costly Austria crash
02:50 PM
Current constructor standings
02:46 PM
Current driver standings, top 10
02:43 PM
Qualifying times
Probably a bit more representative:
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 04:984secs
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:05.013,
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:05.066
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:05.404*
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:05.431
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:05.726
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:05.879
Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:06.011
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:06.103
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:13.151
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:06.160
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:06.230
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:06.319
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:06.851
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:25.847
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:06.613
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:06.847
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:06.901
Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:07.003
Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:07.083
02:35 PM
Second practice times, for what they are worth
Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1min 08.610secs
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:08.660
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:08.778
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:08.832
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:08.848
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:09.179
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:09.240
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:09.251
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:09.350
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:09.519
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:09.525
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:09.579
Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:09.602
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:09.665
Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:09.700
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:09.740
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:09.852
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:09.960
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:10.005
Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:10.261
01:27 PM
Good afternoon F1 fans
And welcome to our live coverage for the sprint race for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. This weekend in Austria is one of the handful of 'sprint' weekends, which means the format of the weekend is slightly different. The order of the session is FP1-qualifying-FP2-sprint-grand prix. The most significant session of the weekend to this point was qualifying yesterday, which sets the grid for the sprint race this afternoon.
For a while it looked like like Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes may spring a surprise and battle for the front row, if not exactly pole position, but any Mercedes hopes ended in the space of a quarter of an hour, with both Hamilton and Russell in the barriers in Q3.
Hamilton apologised to his team after the incident at turn seven, where he lost the rear and then corrected his car, but only so much as his car went through the gravel trap and then into the barriers sideways. That brought out a red flag which delayed the session for around 10 minutes, but within minutes of the session restarting, Mercedes team-mate Russell found the barriers, this time backwards at turn 10.
"I'm so sorry guys. I'm so sorry to damage the car," Hamilton said on the team radio after his crash.
"I am incredibly disappointed in myself ultimately and so sorry to the team who worked so hard to put this car together and I never like to bring it back damaged,” Hamilton said.
The crash means Hamilton failed to set a competitive time in the session, which means he starts ninth after Sergio Perez had all of his Q3 lap times deleted as a retrospective punishment for a track limits infringement. That meant that the good news for Russell is that he starts fourth - which is likely as good as he could have managed, if not better - for today's sprint race. Albeit after causing a fair amount of damage to his W13.
It had been looking promising for Mercedes this weekend. Although they were unlikely to be as competitive as they were at Silverstone last weekend, the pace they showed on a relatively unfavoured track in qualifying trim - with their race pace expected to be stronger - was encouraging.
Still, it was left to the usual suspects to clean up the front row, with Max Verstappen taking a second consecutive pole position with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz within a tenth. The sprint race gets under way at 3.30pm BST and should last for 30 minutes. Let's hope it's half an hour of full-on action.