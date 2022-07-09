Austrian Grand Prix 2022 F1 sprint race: Live updates and latest news from Red Bull Ring

Fans cheering for Max Verstappen at the qualification for the sprint race of the Formula 1 Championship at Red Bull Ring on July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. - Mine Kasapoglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Fans cheering for Max Verstappen at the qualification for the sprint race of the Formula 1 Championship at Red Bull Ring on July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. - Mine Kasapoglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

02:50 PM

Current constructor standings

02:46 PM

Current driver standings, top 10

02:43 PM

Qualifying times

Probably a bit more representative:

  1. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 04:984secs

  2. Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:05.013,

  3. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:05.066

  4. Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:05.404*

  5. George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:05.431

  6. Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:05.726

  7. Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:05.879

  8. Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:06.011

  9. Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:06.103

  10. Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:13.151

  11. Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:06.160

  12. Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:06.230

  13. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:06.319

  14. Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:06.851

  15. Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:25.847

  16. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:06.613

  17. Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:06.847

  18. Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:06.901

  19. Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:07.003

  20. Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:07.083

02:35 PM

Second practice times, for what they are worth

  1. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1min 08.610secs

  2. Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:08.660

  3. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:08.778

  4. Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:08.832

  5. Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:08.848

  6. Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:09.179

  7. George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:09.240

  8. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:09.251

  9. Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:09.350

  10. Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:09.519

  11. Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:09.525

  12. Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:09.579

  13. Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:09.602

  14. Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:09.665

  15. Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:09.700

  16. Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:09.740

  17. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:09.852

  18. Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:09.960

  19. Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:10.005

  20. Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:10.261

01:27 PM

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome to our live coverage for the sprint race for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. This weekend in Austria is one of the handful of 'sprint' weekends, which means the format of the weekend is slightly different. The order of the session is FP1-qualifying-FP2-sprint-grand prix. The most significant session of the weekend to this point was qualifying yesterday, which sets the grid for the sprint race this afternoon.

For a while it looked like like Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes may spring a surprise and battle for the front row, if not exactly pole position, but any Mercedes hopes ended in the space of a quarter of an hour, with both Hamilton and Russell in the barriers in Q3.

Hamilton apologised to his team after the incident at turn seven, where he lost the rear and then corrected his car, but only so much as his car went through the gravel trap and then into the barriers sideways. That brought out a red flag which delayed the session for around 10 minutes, but within minutes of the session restarting, Mercedes team-mate Russell found the barriers, this time backwards at turn 10.

"I'm so sorry guys. I'm so sorry to damage the car," Hamilton said on the team radio after his crash.

"I am incredibly disappointed in myself ultimately and so sorry to the team who worked so hard to put this car together and I never like to bring it back damaged,” Hamilton said.

Lewis Hamilton of the United Kingdom and Mercedes crashes during F1 Grand Prix qualifying at the Red Bull Ring on July 8, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria - Getty Images Europe
Lewis Hamilton of the United Kingdom and Mercedes crashes during F1 Grand Prix qualifying at the Red Bull Ring on July 8, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria - Getty Images Europe

The crash means Hamilton failed to set a competitive time in the session, which means he starts ninth after Sergio Perez had all of his Q3 lap times deleted as a retrospective punishment for a track limits infringement. That meant that the good news for Russell is that he starts fourth - which is likely as good as he could have managed, if not better - for today's sprint race. Albeit after causing a fair amount of damage to his W13.

It had been looking promising for Mercedes this weekend. Although they were unlikely to be as competitive as they were at Silverstone last weekend, the pace they showed on a relatively unfavoured track in qualifying trim - with their race pace expected to be stronger - was encouraging.

Still, it was left to the usual suspects to clean up the front row, with Max Verstappen taking a second consecutive pole position with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz within a tenth. The sprint race gets under way at 3.30pm BST and should last for 30 minutes. Let's hope it's half an hour of full-on action.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

