Austrian Grand Prix 2021: Race start time UK, practice, qualifying and how can I watch F1 on TV?

A captivating F1 season reaches its ninth race this weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix with Max Verstappen looking for a third win on the spin.

Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton by 18 points in the title race heading into Sunday's battle at Red Bull's home track in Spielberg.

It's the same circuit where Verstappen drove to victory from pole position last Sunday, with Hamilton lagging behind.

Verstappen set an impressive pace in final practice on Saturday. The Dutchman was 0.538 seconds quicker than Valtteri Bottas, with title rival Hamilton third quickest.

Here’s all the information you need to tune in this weekend...

When is the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria, Austria.

The race gets under way at 2pm BST.

What time is the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix?

The first and second practice sessions took place on Friday.

FP3 is on Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 11am, with TV coverage from 10.45am BST, with qualifying starting at 2pm BST.

How can I watch the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix?

TV channel: The race will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports’ Main Event and F1 channels.

The race coverage starts at 12.30pm BST on F1 and 1.55pm on Main Event.

Live stream: Subscribers can stream the action LIVE via the SkyGo website and app.

Qualifying result in full

To come on Saturday afternoon.

