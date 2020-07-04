Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari
Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished third in the first Red Bull, as Lando Norris sprung a surprise in the McLaren to secure fourth ahead of Alex Albon in the second Red Bull.
Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel endured a dismal session as the Italian team struggled for pace, finishing seventh and 11th respectively.
More to follow
1
Mercedes
19
1'02.939
2
Mercedes
21
1'02.951
0.012
3
Red Bull
23
1'03.477
0.538
4
McLaren
17
1'03.626
0.687
5
Red Bull
18
1'03.868
0.929
6
Racing Point
19
1'03.868
0.929
7
Ferrari
20
1'03.923
0.984
8
McLaren
18
1'03.971
1.032
9
Racing Point
17
1'04.029
1.090
10
Renault
15
1'04.239
1.300
