Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished third in the first Red Bull, as Lando Norris sprung a surprise in the McLaren to secure fourth ahead of Alex Albon in the second Red Bull.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel endured a dismal session as the Italian team struggled for pace, finishing seventh and 11th respectively.

1

Finland
Finland

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+

Mercedes

19

1'02.939

 

2

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+

Mercedes

21

1'02.951

0.012

3

Netherlands
Netherlands

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16
Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16

Red Bull

23

1'03.477

0.538

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lando Norris

McLaren-Renault MCL35
McLaren-Renault MCL35

McLaren

17

1'03.626

0.687

5

Thailand
Thailand

Alex Albon

Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16
Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16

Red Bull

18

1'03.868

0.929

6

Mexico
Mexico

Sergio Perez

Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20
Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20

Racing Point

19

1'03.868

0.929

7

Monaco
Monaco

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari SF1000
Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari

20

1'03.923

0.984

8

Spain
Spain

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren-Renault MCL35
McLaren-Renault MCL35

McLaren

18

1'03.971

1.032

9

Canada
Canada

Lance Stroll

Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20
Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20

Racing Point

17

1'04.029

1.090

10

Australia
Australia

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault R.S.20
Renault R.S.20

Renault

15

1'04.239

1.300

