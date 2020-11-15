Austria vs Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV

Northern Ireland travel to Austria on Sunday, hoping to put the disappointment of their play-off final defeat behind them.

A spot at Euro 2020 was on the line in midweek, only for Ian Baraclough’s side to fall to defeat after extra time.

Now the focus returns to the Nations League, where Northern Ireland are currently bottom of Group B League 1 with just one point so far and two games remaining.

Austria are top of the group and are on a four-match win streak since October’s internationals, including winning 1-0 Belfast last month.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

READ MORE: Alan Browne tests positive for Coronavirus after England vs Ireland clash

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Sunday, 15 November.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football. Sky customers can stream via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Austria have lost midfield pair Alessandro Schopf and Florian Grillitsch to injury.

Northern Ireland are similarly without Niall McGinn and Jordan Thompson, both out injured, while George Saville has left the camp for personal reasons. Stuart Dallas should be fit despite a midweek knock.

Predicted line-ups

AUT: Pervan; Lainer, Hinteregger, Dragovic, Alaba, Lazaro, Baumgartlinger, Ilsanker, Baumgartner, Schlager, Sabitzer

NIR: Peacock-Farrell, Dallas, Cathcart, Evans, Lewis, Davis, McNair, Whyte, Galbraith, Magennis, Washington

Odds

Austria - 5/11

Draw - 22/5

Northern Ireland - 11/1

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read More

Belgium vs England team news and predicted line-ups