Austria vs Northern Ireland live: score and latest updates from Euro 2022 - John Sibley/Reuters

Match will kick-off at 5pm, on BBC One

05:16 PM

12 min: Austria 0-0 Northern Ireland

Lauren Wade cuts through the midfield, heading right before running in at the box to shoot long-range. Zinsberger bundles up the attempt.

05:15 PM

9 min: Austria 0-0 Northern Ireland

Schnaderbeck passes off to Dunst, who goes to set up a waiting Hanshaw, but Northern Ireland whisk possession away from Austria, with an impressive run down the right hand side until Callaghan tumbles at the edge of the box. No foul, but moments later, McGuinness has another run on the left.

Billa goes streaking up the right to collect a well-timed pass at the right corner of the penalty area, but her shot lands in the side netting.

05:12 PM

7 min: Austria 0-0 Northern Ireland

Dunst picks up the ball on the left, and loops a cross up the field on the diagonal to Hickelsberger-Fuller, but Holloway blocks the shot, causing the shot to drift wide of the goal mouth.

05:10 PM

5 min: Austria 0-0 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland clears the line after an Austrian attack from the right, but Furness can't clear the ball fully, the shot landing at Schiechtl's feet. Free kick for Northern Ireland after Hobinger comes in to check Vance just ahead of the box, which Burns takes.

Hickelsberger-Fuller has a run up the right which comes to nothing, but Austria look dangerous on that right side after McGuinness concedes a free kick after a challenger on Hobinger in front of the box. It swings in from Dunst, but Burns saves it confidently.

05:07 PM

3 min: Austria 0-0 Northern Ireland

The kick travels but to the Austrian defence, Zadrazil pushing forwards, but under pressure from Northern Ireland. Hanshaw attempts to send the ball into the penalty area from the left, but the ball travels wide of the goal. Austria are keeping good pace, desperate to take the early lead, but Northern Ireland are on top of the constant pressure.

05:05 PM

1 min: Austria 0-0 Northern Ireland

Holloway tumbles Hickelsberger-Fuller for an Austria free position. Schnaderbeck sends the ball up the left hand side towards the Northern Ireland goal, but it runs out for a goal kick.

05:04 PM

The teams break from their huddles

Northern Ireland kick off, after Austria players take the knee, as the whistle blows.

05:00 PM

The players are out

Northern Ireland line up to sing the anthem, poignantly bringing the jersey of Simone Magill with them to display proudly.

04:57 PM

It ain't half hot

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Northern Ireland players warm up prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A match between Austria and Northern Ireland at St Mary's Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Southampton, England. - Maddie Meyer/UEFA

04:54 PM

Just under ten minutes to go

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Marina Georgieva of Austria warms up prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A match between Austria and Northern Ireland at St Mary's Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Southampton, England - Maddie Meyer/UEFA

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Marissa Callaghan and Sarah McFadden of Northern Ireland warm up prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A match between Austria and Northern Ireland at St Mary's Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Southampton, England. - Dan Mullan/Getty Images Europe

04:44 PM

Northern Ireland fans getting into the spirit of things

The #GAWA are having a party in Southampton. They may not have the best team in the tournament but definitely have the best fans. #AUTNIR #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/XodwRpbOfN — Gary Spain (@SpainGary) July 11, 2022

04:40 PM

Team news in full

Austria's starting XI: Manuela Zinsberger (GK), Katharina Schiechtl, Carina Wenninger, Viktoria Schnaderbeck (c), Verena Hanshaw, Sarah Puntigam, Julia Hickelsberger-Fuller, Sarah Zadrazil, Marie Hobinger, Barbara Dunst, Nicole Billa

Substitutes: Marina Georgieva, Katharina Naschenweng, Celina Degen, Annabel Schasching, Laura Feiersinger, Virginia Kirchberger, Jasmin Eder, Lisa Makas, Isabella Kresche, Stefanie Enzinger, Jasmin Pal

Northern Ireland's starting XI: Jacqueline Burns (GK), Rebecca McKenna, Julie Nelson, Sarah McFadden, Demi Vance, Rachel Furness, Marissa Callaghan (c), Chloe McCarron, Rebecca Holloway, Lauren Wade, Kirsty McGuinness

Substitutes: Ashley Hutton, Becky Flaherty, Kelsie Burrows, Nadine Caldwell, Laura Rafferty, Louise McDaniel, Emily Wilson, Joely Andrews, Caitlin McGuinness, Abbie Magee, Shannon Turner.

04:22 PM

The fans are starting to arrive at St Mary's Stadium

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Northern Ireland fans arrive at the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A match between Austria and Northern Ireland at St Mary's Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Southampton, England. - Christopher Lee/UEFA

Austria fans arrive ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group A football match between Austria and Northern Ireland at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on July 11, 2022. - Justin Tallis/AFP

Austria fans arrive ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group A football match between Austria and Northern Ireland at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on July 11, 2022. - Justin Tallis/AFP

04:15 PM

And news from Austria

04:13 PM

Northern Ireland's starting XI

04:09 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Austria versus Northern Ireland, due to kick-off from St Mary's Stadium at 5pm.

Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 hopes suffered a major blow after standout forward Simone Magill suffered an ACL injury during the team's first match hammering at the hands of Norway on Thursday. The 28-year-old Aston Villa striker has been described by head coach Kenny Shiels as a "main asset", and her absence will mean young forwards like Emily Wilson and Caitlin McGuinness will have to step into the breach in today's must-win clash against Austria.

Shiels' side are the underdogs, not just in today's match, but in Group A, and it will be a battle to make the leap out of the group stages. This has only become more difficult with the loss of Magill. However, there are things to celebrate about Northern Ireland's appearance in the competition, a massive achievement which marks their first involvement in a major international tournament. On Thursday, Julie Nelson scored the team's first major tournament goal, a moment made all the more special by the scorer, who first featured for her country in 2004.

Austria, too, will view this match as a must-win, after their 1-0 defeat to England opened the competition. The team, coached by Irene Fuhrmann, made life difficult for an England side unable to find their best performance, but Sarina Wiegman's players ended the evening with the points.

This is the teams' third meeting in eight months, with Austria beating Northern Ireland 3-1 in April's World Cup qualifiers. But Fuhrmann's team was held to a 2-2 in October, a result which Northern Ireland can take some confidence from as they take the next step on their European championship journey.

Settle in: we'll be bringing you build-up and team news ahead of this afternoon's kick-off in just under an hour.