Austria vs North Macedonia prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out?

The Euros are finally here and for North Macedonia the wait has been a long one as they will feature in their first major tournament this summer.

Their first group match is against Austria on Sunday and it will be an interesting match to watch play out.

While Igor Angelovski’s team have pulled out some impressive results in the warm-up matches, most notable a 4-0 win over Kazakhstan, their opponents have been less tricky than Austria’s.

Franco Foda’s side have faced England, who defeated them 1-0, and Slovakia, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Austria have not shown what many fans believe they are capable of and supporters will be hoping they aren’t disappointed the same way they were five years ago.

They failed to get past the group stage, finishing bottom of group F in 2016.

Here’s all you need to know about the fixture,

When is the match?

The game will kick-off at 5pm on Sunday, June 13.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub with coverage beginning at 4.15pm.

Team news

For Austria, their captain Julian Baumgartlinger is doing all he can to be fit for the fixture due to a knee injury. While nothing has been confirmed, it is expected he will star in the match.

While North Macedonia have the pick of the bunch as the team have avoided injury in the build-up to the tournament.

Predicted line-ups

Austria: Schlager; Lainer, DragoviÄ, Hinteregger, Ulmer; Laimer, X. Schlager; Sabitzer, Baumgartner, Alaba; ArnautoviÄ

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; Nikolov, Spirovski, D. Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski; Bardi, Ademi, ï»¿Elmas; Trajkovski, Pandev

Odds

Austria - 6/10

Draw - 5/2

North Macedonia - 11/2

Prediction

While North Macedonia will put up a good fight, given Austria’s experience of a big occasion like the Euros it is likely they will win. The match won’t be high scoring and could be decided in the dying moments. Austria 1-0 North Macedonia.

