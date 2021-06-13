Austria vs North Macedonia LIVE: Euro 2020 latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

(Getty Images)

Austria take on North Macedonia as Group C begins at Euro 2020 in Bucharest, Romania.

Franco Foda is looking to guide his side to their first ever win at the competition and their first game at the tournament against the small Balkan nation presents a glorious opportunity.

“We have a very good atmosphere and we have waited for a year for this,” Foda said. “We want to win it at all cost, start the tournament on a positive foot. I feel no pressure and it told the team and the players that we can make history tomorrow and that is our aim.”

North Macedonia enter the game with two losses to the Austrians in qualification, winning 4-1 and 2-1.

David Alaba is one to watch closely, having switched from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid this summer, with the 28-year-old taking the positives from a 1-0 friendly defeat to England last time out.

“All in all, it was OK,” Alaba said. “We created a lot of chances, but unfortunately we didn’t convert them.”

Follow live updates from Austria vs North Macedonia at the conclusion of England vs Croatia.

