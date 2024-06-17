Austria vs France LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Austria vs France LIVE!

Euro 2024 welcomes the tournament favourites into action tonight as much-fancied France kick off their Group D campaign against Austria in Dusseldorf. Les Bleus are expected to challenge for a fifth major title in Germany this summer, having reached the final in three out of the last four tournaments including twice in a row at the World Cup.

However, their European Championship story has been one of heartbreak over recent years, bested on home soil by Portugal in extra time of the 2016 final before then being stunned by Switzerland on penalties in the last 16 three years ago. Didier Deschamps’ side will be eager to make an early statement of intent this evening, with Kylian Mbappe not believed to be in any danger of missing this game despite a flu virus that has affected the French camp this week.

Austria have made great strides forward under former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and are tipped by some as potential dark horses at their third straight Euros, though the absences of both David Alaba and Xaver Schlager through injury are major blows. Follow Austria vs France at Euro 2024 live below!

Austria vs France latest news

Kick-off time: 8pm BST, Dusseldorf Arena

How to watch: ITV

France team news: Mbappe fit after virus

Austria team news: No Alaba or Schlager

Score prediction

Ralf Rangnick: Austria must be 'courageous' against favourites France

18:34 , George Flood

Austria have made superb progress under ex-Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who reportedly rejected Bayern Munich last month in order to stay in his current post.

However, he is under no illusions about the scale of the challenge facing his side in Dusseldorf tonight.

"We're playing against one of the biggest, maybe the biggest, favourites of the tournament,” he said.

"We're playing against the world vice-champions and definitely the nation which has the best squad and best forwards.

"We need to play at our best level. It's crucial that we are courageous and convinced of our own strength."

(Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe shrugs off fitness concerns before France opener

18:19 , George Flood

Kylian Mbappe has also shrugged off any fears over his fitness heading into Euro 2024.

There were whispers that the former PSG talisman may be suffering from a knock heading to Germany, where he was one of the France players suffering from a flu virus this week as he sat out training on Thursday.

However, Mbappe insists he is strong in both body and mind heading into a demanding summer that won’t include a desired stint at the Paris Olympics after all after such an option was ruled out by new club Real Madrid.

"What's most important isn't physical condition but mentality and I'm ready to give everything so that we win,” Mbappe said.

"I'd much rather have a good head on my shoulders than strong legs, but I think I have both.

"We'll see if my feet are also up to it. I'm fully invested in the task which has been assigned to us, which is winning the first game."

(REUTERS)

Kylian Mbappe ready to 'give everything' in bid for France glory

18:10 , George Flood

Kylian Mbappe insists he is ready to fulfil any role for France this summer in order to ensure his side are victorious at Euro 2024.

There has been much debate about the composition of Les Bleus’ best attack with such an embarrassment of riches in that area.

But Real Madrid’s newest superstar says he will play anywhere to help his country succeed as he prepares to “give everything”, with the hot topic of his club future no longer a distraction.

"I discussed my role with the coach when I joined up with the squad,” he said.

"He said he might use me in different roles during the competition and to be ready.

“I said I've played in three different roles in my career and done well in all of them, so it's not a problem.

"I'm ready to give everything to help the team, whether it's up front, on the left or on the bench. I'll adapt."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Predicted lineups

17:56 , George Flood

Official team news from the Dusseldorf Arena should reach us in an hour or so, maybe slightly less.

But before then, let’s look at how Standard Sport sees both Didier Deschamps and opposite number Ralf Rangnick lining up tonight...

Predicted Austria XI: Linder; Posch, Lienhart, Trauner, Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Gregoritsch

Predicted France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Camavinga; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Austria vs France prediction

17:52 , George Flood

It’s a tough opening fixture for the French, who have previously needed time to properly kick into gear.

However, we’re backing them to get their campaign off on a winning note.

France to win, 2-1.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Austria team news

17:49 , George Flood

Austria’s attempts to live up to their tag of potential dark horses at Euro 2024 have been hit by a couple of key injuries.

Influential captain David Alaba ruptured his ACL playing for Real Madrid in December and hasn’t featured since, never considered a possibility for this tournament.

However, the 31-year-old defender is still with the squad in Germany as a “non-playing captain” to offer support off the pitch.

Midfielder Xaver Schlager also suffered an ACL tear in action for RB Leipzig last month and was quickly ruled out of the Euros.

Most of Austria’s squad play their club football in Germany, with former Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer standing in with the armband on the pitch.

(Getty Images)

France team news

17:41 , George Flood

France have been bothered by a flu bug in camp this week, but no one is expected to be ruled out by the virus tonight - including captain and talisman Kylian Mbappe, who sat out training on Thursday along with Kingsley Coman.

Didier Deschamps has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from, with Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernandez Les Bleus’ only major absence from this tournament.

Younger brother Theo of AC Milan should line up in defence this evening.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will miss out tonight as he continues to recover from a stress fracture of the foot, though he could reportedly face the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday.

Former Chelsea star N’Golo Kante, who now plays his club football in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad, is back in the French squad after a surprise recall aged 33.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Austria vs France

17:31 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Austria vs France will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1. Coverage begins at 7:15pm BST.

Live stream: ITVX, which is free with a subscription, will provide a live stream service for fans online via the website and app.

Austria vs France live

17:30 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest live coverage from day four at Euro 2024.

While the Group E clash between Belgium and Slovakia is currently ongoing in Frankfurt, here our focus switches to the evening Group D contest in Dusseldorf, where much-fancied favourites France enter the fray against potential tournament dark horses Austria.

Kick-off at the Dusseldorf Arena is scheduled for 8pm BST. Keep it right here for all your match build-up, latest team news and live updates as Kylian Mbappe and Co look to make an early statement of intent.