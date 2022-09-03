Austria vs England live: Score and latest updates from Women's World Cup qualifying

David Cosgrove
·5 min read
austria vs england live score womens world cup qualifying latest - GETTY IMAGES
austria vs england live score womens world cup qualifying latest - GETTY IMAGES

Austria 0 England 0

  • England in action for first time since historic Euros triumph

  • Wiegman's side will qualify for World Cup by avoiding defeat

04:26 PM

The players are out on the pitch

We're just running through the national anthems and then we'll be under way.

04:14 PM

'A far cry from Wembley'

More from Tom Garry:

This setting in the small city of Wiener Neustadt in Austria is a far cry from the record-breaking Wembley crowd that accompanied England's most recent fixture, with only around 2,500 fans expected here for this game today.

This quaint little stadium is adjacent to a private airfield, and just behind one of the stands is community water par with a swimming pool that has a large, winding orange slide which people are currently enjoying. There is no stand behind one of the goals, but ITV have built a temporary studio behind one corner flag.

For the rest of the media, a fairly cramped white tent has temporarily gone up to house the post-match press conferences – it's the sort of mini-marquee that might go in a pub beer garden for somebody's 60th birthday.

So with the accompanying sight of light aircraft taking off to our left, rolling hills towards the mountains in the distance to our right, and fewer than 3,000 supporters below us, it feels very, very different to the packed Euros final.

The setting for this afternoon's fixture - GETTY IMAGES
The setting for this afternoon's fixture - GETTY IMAGES

03:57 PM

Timing of qualifiers 'not ideal'

Austria manager Irene Fuhrmann feels the timing of the international window for women's teams, just over a month after the Euros finished and before most domestic seasons have started, is tough for the players, writes Tom Garry.

In her pre-match press conference she said: "It’s not ideal. National team players are professionals. Uefa needs to think about that because with the Women's Champions League qualifiers only two or three weeks after the Euros ends, it’s not ideal for the clubs or the FAs. It’s not ideal for Austria or England."

The first women's international break of the season would not normally come until late September but the dates for all three of the autumn windows (Sept, Oct and Nov) have been shifted slightly earlier in each month to avoid any clashes with the men's World Cup in Qatar.

The English top-flight season starts in a week's time, as Tottenham host Manchester United next Saturday.

03:49 PM

England team news

Here's the latest from Tom Garry who is in Austria for us today.

England have made three changes from the starting XI that played in every game of their Euros triumph. Alex Greenwood replaces Rachel Daly at left-back, Ella Toone comes into midfield for the injured Fran Kirby, and Alessia Russo starts up front in place of the Lionesses' record scorer Ellen White, who retired last month.

England (4-3-3): Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Mead, Russo, Hemp

03:36 PM

A bit of pre-match reading for you

How new-look Lionesses will shape up without White and  Scott

03:13 PM

The Lionesses are back!

Just over a month after winning Euro 2022 to clinch the first major trophy in their history, England Women return to the field.

They face Austria today in a World Cup qualifier, knowing that a point will seal a spot at next year's showpiece in Australia and New Zealand.

But manager Sarina Wiegman has urged her players to use their historic Euros triumph as a springboard to greater success, saying they cannot be satisfied with just one trophy.

The Lionesses' squad will also have a slightly different look, with stalwarts Jill Scott and Ellen White having retired since the Wembley win and Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby absent due to injury.

That gives some new faces, including Chelsea's Lauren James, the chance to stake a claim for a spot in the World Cup reckoning.

"When you're satisfied with what you're doing right now, you're lost because the game develops so much and every country is so eager to improve, and so are we," Wiegman said.

"The players already said, this is just the start. This is just the beginning - a very good beginning by the way. But yes, I feel like even though on July 31 (the date of the Euros final), yes, we were partying, the players are already looking forward.

"We want to qualify for the World Cup, of course, and then we want to be successful there too, and that's what we're working on now.

"That means we have to improve and work hard every day to make individual improvements, but also as a team when we are together."

England's success at the Euros took their record under Wiegman to 20 matches unbeaten, with 18 wins.

Reflecting on her 12 months on charge, the Dutchwoman - last week named Uefa women's coach of the year - said: "The team adapted so good. All the things that I hoped for, together with the staff, just worked really well, and that's just an incredible feeling."

We will have all the build-up and team news for you ahead of the game which kicks off at 4.30pm.

