Austria police launch manhunt after Vienna terror attack leaves 4 dead, many wounded

Armed police officers stand on a street near the scene of an attack in Vienna, Austria, on Nov. 3, 2020.

At least three people were killed and more than a dozen seriously injured in Austria's capital Vienna late Monday in an assault that government officials said was connected to a radicalized person who sympathized with Islamic State terror group.

Police shot and killed one suspected attacker – whose death brought the total death toll to four – who was carrying an assault rifle and a fake suicide vest. Authorities were still trying to determine Tuesday whether further attackers may be on the run.

People in Vienna were urged to stay at home if possible.

The attack comes amid a series of deadly assaults in France in recent weeks, partly linked to a terrorism trial connected to 2015 attacks at the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. The attacks in France marked the return of terrorism-related violence in the heart of Europe after a period when few such assaults were registered.

The attack in Vienna unfolded across six different locations and Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer called the dead gunman an Islamic State "sympathizer." Nehammer said it was unclear if the gunman acted alone or had help from accomplices.

