Austria MotoGP: Marquez leads Redding in rain-soaked FP2

David Gruz
motorsport.com

Torrential rain hit the track a few minutes before the start of FP2, which led to the session being delayed by 15 minutes.

It was still heavily raining when it went to green, and only Alex Rins and Johann Zarco went on track during the first 10 minutes.

The former could only do a 1m50.456s, more than 26 seconds off Andrea Dovizioso's FP1 benchmark, and soon pitted, but Zarco stayed out and did several laps on track.

The rain soon abated and Zarco gradually improved his time, going below the 1m40s barrier at halfway point of the session.

With more and more riders joining the track, Aprilia's Scott Redding soon took over the lead, gaining time lap by lap in the slowly improving conditions.

The Briton's best time was a 1m34.538s when he pitted with 13 minutes to go but he was quickly demoted by Marquez.

The championship leader went faster with a 1m33.995s soon afterwards just before heavier rain started to fall again, denying the field from further improvement.

Redding ended up second, 0.543s behind Marquez, followed by the three Ducati GP18s of Danilo Petrucci, Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso.

KTM's Bradley Smith took an impressive sixth, beating Suzuki's Rins by 0.015s.

Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) in eighth was more than two seconds off the pace as the top 10 was rounded out by Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and Valentino Rossi (Yamaha).

With nobody able to improve on their FP1 times, Rossi's 11th place from the morning session means he is set to take part in the first part of qualifying if FP3 on Saturday morning is also affected by rain.

The Yamahas of Zarco and Maverick Vinales were only 15th and 20th, while Dani Pedrosa was 23rd and last, 5.9s adrift.

Franco Morbidelli, 13th fastest in FP2, has been given a three-place grid penalty for "irresponsible riding" and impeding another rider at Turn 2 in first practice.

Second practice results:

1

93

 Marc Marquez 

Honda

1'33.995

 

2

45

 Scott Redding 

Aprilia

1'34.538

0.543

3

9

 Danilo Petrucci 

Ducati

1'34.981

0.986

4

99

 Jorge Lorenzo 

Ducati

1'35.488

1.493

5

4

 Andrea Dovizioso 

Ducati

1'35.514

1.519

6

38

 Bradley Smith 

KTM

1'35.970

1.975

7

42

 Alex Rins 

Suzuki

1'35.985

1.990

8

43

 Jack Miller 

Ducati

1'36.135

2.140

9

35

 Cal Crutchlow 

Honda

1'36.202

2.207

10

46

 Valentino Rossi 

Yamaha

1'36.327

2.332

11

29

 Andrea Iannone 

Suzuki

1'36.384

2.389

12

10

 Xavier Simeon 

Ducati

1'36.950

2.955

13

21

 Franco Morbidelli 

Honda

1'37.105

3.110

14

53

 Tito Rabat 

Ducati

1'37.296

3.301

15

5

 Johann Zarco 

Yamaha

1'37.361

3.366

16

41

 Aleix Espargaro 

Aprilia

1'37.552

3.557

17

12

 Thomas Luthi 

Honda

1'37.772

3.777

18

17

 Karel Abraham 

Ducati

1'37.876

3.881

19

55

 Hafizh Syahrin 

Yamaha

1'38.072

4.077

20

25

 Maverick Viñales 

Yamaha

1'38.174

4.179

21

19

 Alvaro Bautista 

Ducati

1'38.892

4.897

22

30

 Takaaki Nakagami 

Honda

1'39.349

5.354

23

26

 Dani Pedrosa 

Honda

1'39.911

5.916

