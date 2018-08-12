Austria MotoGP: Lorenzo beats Marquez in thrilling duel

David Gruz
motorsport.com

Starting from pole, Marquez gave up the lead to Andrea Dovizioso at the start and when he fought back at Turn 3, his move compromised both riders, allowing Lorenzo to move to the front.

However Marquez passed his future Honda teammate at Turn 3 next time around, and started to slowly inch away from the factory Ducati duo.

Marquez's lead was up to eight tenths of a second when Dovizioso started to put pressure on Lorenzo for second.

But the Italian could only shadow Lorenzo for several laps, which allowed the Spaniard to eventually close the gap back on Marquez.

He first narrowly escaped running wide at Turn 3 without giving up second place, and then moved past Marquez at the first corner next time around.

Marquez immediately fought back, but Lorenzo pulled off another move on the same lap at Turn 9.

There was no counter-attack this time but Marquez refused to drop behind, and was all over Lorenzo as the final five laps began.

Marquez's first opportunity arose when Lorenzo ran wide at Turn 3, but Lorenzo recovered with a forceful move at Turn 9.

On the penultimate lap, Marquez made another overtake at the same turn and, while Lorenzo couldn't respond on that lap, he breezed past Marquez on the main straight.

Marquez tried to repeat his move on the last lap, but Lorenzo had better run on the outside line and kept his position, eventually crossing the line 0.130s ahead of the championship leader.

Dovizioso started to lose ground around the some moment Lorenzo took the lead for the first time, and in the end had to settle for third, 1.5s behind.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow spent the entire race as best of the rest with the third Ducati GP18 of Danilo Petrucci completing the top five.

Valentino Rossi completed a solid recovery from 14th on the grid on the lead Yamaha, running eighth after the early stages and passing Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Tito Rabat (Avintia Ducati) to salvage sixth.

Dani Pedrosa (Honda) was right behind Rossi in seventh, while Rins, despite running as high as third on the opening lap, only finished eighth.

Johann Zarco (Tech 3 Yamaha) and Alvaro Bautista (Nieto Ducati) completed the top 10 as Rabat dropped as low as 11th, even though he was seventh for most of the race.

The second factory Yamaha of Maverick Vinales did not spend a single lap in the top 10 as he dropped down to 16th after the start and took only 12th ahead of Andrea Iannone (Suzuki), who went off-track at Turn 3.

KTM's Bradley Smith was 14th as Takaaki Nakagami took the final pointscoring position on the second LCR Honda.

Avintia Ducati's Xavier Simeon was the sole rider to crash out of the race.

With his third win of the season, Lorenzo is third in the standings, while Marquez's points lead is up to 59 points over Rossi.

Race results

1

99

 Jorge Lorenzo 

Ducati

28

39'40.688

 

 

2

93

 Marc Marquez 

Honda

28

39'40.818

0.130

0.130

3

4

 Andrea Dovizioso 

Ducati

28

39'42.344

1.656

1.526

4

35

 Cal Crutchlow 

Honda

28

39'50.122

9.434

7.778

5

9

 Danilo Petrucci 

Ducati

28

39'53.857

13.169

3.735

6

46

 Valentino Rossi 

Yamaha

28

39'54.714

14.026

0.857

7

26

 Dani Pedrosa 

Honda

28

39'54.844

14.156

0.130

8

42

 Alex Rins 

Suzuki

28

39'57.332

16.644

2.488

9

5

 Johann Zarco 

Yamaha

28

40'01.448

20.760

4.116

10

19

 Alvaro Bautista 

Ducati

28

40'01.532

20.844

0.084

11

53

 Tito Rabat 

Ducati

28

40'01.802

21.114

0.270

12

25

 Maverick Viñales 

Yamaha

28

40'03.627

22.939

1.825

13

29

 Andrea Iannone 

Suzuki

28

40'07.211

26.523

3.584

14

38

 Bradley Smith 

KTM

28

40'09.856

29.168

2.645

15

30

 Takaaki Nakagami 

Honda

28

40'10.760

30.072

0.904

16

55

 Hafizh Syahrin 

Yamaha

28

40'11.031

30.343

0.271

17

41

 Aleix Espargaro 

Aprilia

28

40'12.463

31.775

1.432

18

43

 Jack Miller 

Ducati

28

40'15.063

34.375

2.600

19

21

 Franco Morbidelli 

Honda

28

40'20.859

40.171

5.796

20

45

 Scott Redding 

Aprilia

28

40'33.708

53.020

12.849

21

17

 Karel Abraham 

Ducati

28

40'33.949

53.261

0.241

22

12

 Thomas Luthi 

Honda

28

40'35.043

54.355

1.094

 

10

 Xavier Simeon 

Ducati

10

14'29.160

18 Laps

18 Laps

 

What to Read Next