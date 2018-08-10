Austria MotoGP: Dovizioso tops FP1, problems for Rossi

David Gruz
Rossi's bike slowed at the end of the main straight less than 10 minutes into the session, his Yamaha reportedly suffering a broken rear sprocket. The Italian was able to continue soon afterwards but ended up only 11th.

With a risk of rain for both FP2 on Friday afternoon and FP3 on Saturday morning, riders put more focus on setting a fast lap in FP1 than usual.

The three Ducati GP18s controlled proceedings early on with Danilo Petrucci, Jorge Lorenzo and Dovizioso all taking turns in first place.

However it was Marc Marquez who led the way with a 1m24.411s before a mid-session lull, nearly four tenths quicker than second-placed Dovizioso.

The Italian started a run 25 minutes into the session which saw him improve his own best time, and consequently close the gap to Marquez on a couple occasions before he eventually took over the lead with a 1m24.295s.

The top two remained unchanged until the final minutes when Dovizioso improved by nearly two tenths, only to be narrowly outpaced by Lorenzo.

However, as the chequered flag fell, Dovizioso lowered the benchmark even further and ended up topping the session with a 1m23.830s.

Lorenzo was 0.215s off the pace in second with Petrucci, nearly half a second off the pace, completing a Ducati 1-2-3.

Marquez was best of the rest in fourth, 0.581s slower than Dovizioso, with Suzuki's Andrea Iannone taking fifth.

Honda duo Dani Pedrosa and Cal Crutchlow were sixth and seventh respectively with Avintia's Tito Rabat bringing a fourth Ducati into the top 10 in eighth.

Yamaha had a low-key session with Johann Zarco only ninth on the Tech 3 bike, closely followed by factory pair Maverick Vinales and Rossi, both more than a second off the pace.

Aleix Espargaro was the top Aprilia in 12th as the sole KTM of Bradley Smith took 15th.

FP1 results:

1

4

 Andrea Dovizioso 

Ducati

1'23.830

 

2

99

 Jorge Lorenzo 

Ducati

1'24.045

0.215

3

9

 Danilo Petrucci 

Ducati

1'24.320

0.490

4

93

 Marc Marquez 

Honda

1'24.411

0.581

5

29

 Andrea Iannone 

Suzuki

1'24.436

0.606

6

26

 Dani Pedrosa 

Honda

1'24.474

0.644

7

35

 Cal Crutchlow 

Honda

1'24.491

0.661

8

53

 Tito Rabat 

Ducati

1'24.676

0.846

9

5

 Johann Zarco 

Yamaha

1'24.767

0.937

10

25

 Maverick Viñales 

Yamaha

1'24.835

1.005

11

46

 Valentino Rossi 

Yamaha

1'24.884

1.054

12

41

 Aleix Espargaro 

Aprilia

1'24.904

1.074

13

19

 Alvaro Bautista 

Ducati

1'24.938

1.108

14

42

 Alex Rins 

Suzuki

1'24.939

1.109

15

38

 Bradley Smith 

KTM

1'24.973

1.143

16

30

 Takaaki Nakagami 

Honda

1'25.011

1.181

17

21

 Franco Morbidelli 

Honda

1'25.107

1.277

18

43

 Jack Miller 

Ducati

1'25.184

1.354

19

45

 Scott Redding 

Aprilia

1'25.354

1.524

20

17

 Karel Abraham 

Ducati

1'25.541

1.711

21

55

 Hafizh Syahrin 

Yamaha

1'25.594

1.764

22

10

 Xavier Simeon 

Ducati

1'25.752

1.922

23

12

 Thomas Luthi 

Honda

1'25.979

2.149

 

