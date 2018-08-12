Austria Moto2: Bagnaia beats Oliveira in epic last-lap duel
Bagnaia had seemingly got the perfect start from pole ahead of pre-race title leader Oliveira, but he suddenly lost momentum on the run into the first corner, allowing the KTM into the lead.
This also gave fellow front-row starter Speed Up’s Fabio Quartararo a chance to pass Bagnaia on the inside, but the two made contact at the apex, which dropped Quartararo to 21st while Bagnaia escaped relatively unscathed in third.
Bagnaia made quick work of passing Jorge Navarro’s Gresini on the fifth lap into Turn 9, and began to chisel into the one-second advantage Oliveira had worked up.
A rehearsal overtake was made by Bagnaia with five laps to go on the inside of Turn 9, but Oliveira came straight back through at the final corner. Another attempt was made at Turn 1, but again to no avail as the KTM got better acceleration out of the corner.
With two laps to go, Bagnaia gave it another go into Turn 9, but again Oliveira remained on top out of the final corner.
But on the final lap it was Bagnaia who emerged victorious. The Italian tried to pass at the penultimate corner once more, and Oliveira went wide while re-passing into the final turn as he just gave Bagnaia the momentum to snatch the lead on the line by 0.264s.
This one again gives Bagnaia the championship lead by three points over Oliveira.
Luca Marini made it two Sky VR46 riders in the top three as he scored his third consecutive podium finish.
Alex Marquez looked like he would win the battle for the final rostrum spot against Marini and Italtrans’ Mattia Pasini, but he crashed, for the second consecutive race, at the final corner of the event while trying to pass the former.
Pasini scored fourth ahead of Navarro and the second KTM of Brad Binder. Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter was seventh in his 150th Grand Prix start ahead of Joan Mir’s Marc VDS, who rose from 20th on the grid. Quartararo recovered to ninth.
Augusto Fernandez’s Pons and Simone Corsi’s Tasca Racing machine were eliminated after being collected in an incident with Lorenzo Baldassarri. Remy Gardner, Federico Fuligni and Sam Lowes were also casualties of the race.
Xavi Vierge was declared unfit to race after fracturing his right wrist in a collision with Steven Odendaal in qualifying.
Race results
1
42
Kalex
25
37'45.914
2
44
KTM
25
37'46.178
0.264
3
10
Kalex
25
37'51.867
5.953
4
54
Kalex
25
37'52.028
6.114
5
9
Kalex
25
37'54.468
8.554
6
41
KTM
25
37'54.858
8.944
7
23
Kalex
25
37'55.040
9.126
8
36
Kalex
25
37'58.318
12.404
9
20
Speed Up
25
38'02.164
16.250
10
27
KTM
25
38'02.632
16.718
11
13
Kalex
25
38'02.743
16.829
12
52
Speed Up
25
38'03.630
17.716
13
5
Kalex
25
38'09.114
23.200
14
62
Suter
25
38'13.858
27.944
15
45
Kalex
25
38'13.908
27.994
16
89
Kalex
25
38'14.407
28.493
17
77
KTM
25
38'14.957
29.043
18
4
NTS
25
38'24.090
38.176
19
16
NTS
25
38'26.458
40.544
20
95
Kalex
25
38'27.569
41.655
21
66
Niki Tuuli
Kalex
25
38'27.641
41.727
22
64
Tech 3
25
38'28.680
42.766
23
32
Suter
25
38'29.725
43.811
24
55
Alejandro Medina
Kalex
25
38'31.286
45.372
25
18
Xavi Cardelus
Kalex
25
38'37.099
51.185
26
7
Kalex
25
38'59.815
1'13.901
73
Kalex
24
36'20.821
1 Lap
22
KTM
17
26'00.562
8 Laps
21
Kalex
17
26'51.370
8 Laps
24
Kalex
3
4'40.347
22 Laps
87
Tech 3
3
4'40.608
22 Laps
40
Kalex
3
4'40.705
22 Laps