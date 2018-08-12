Austria Moto2: Bagnaia beats Oliveira in epic last-lap duel

Chris Stevens
motorsport.com

Bagnaia had seemingly got the perfect start from pole ahead of pre-race title leader Oliveira, but he suddenly lost momentum on the run into the first corner, allowing the KTM into the lead.

This also gave fellow front-row starter Speed Up’s Fabio Quartararo a chance to pass Bagnaia on the inside, but the two made contact at the apex, which dropped Quartararo to 21st while Bagnaia escaped relatively unscathed in third.

Bagnaia made quick work of passing Jorge Navarro’s Gresini on the fifth lap into Turn 9, and began to chisel into the one-second advantage Oliveira had worked up.

A rehearsal overtake was made by Bagnaia with five laps to go on the inside of Turn 9, but Oliveira came straight back through at the final corner. Another attempt was made at Turn 1, but again to no avail as the KTM got better acceleration out of the corner.

With two laps to go, Bagnaia gave it another go into Turn 9, but again Oliveira remained on top out of the final corner.

But on the final lap it was Bagnaia who emerged victorious. The Italian tried to pass at the penultimate corner once more, and Oliveira went wide while re-passing into the final turn as he just gave Bagnaia the momentum to snatch the lead on the line by 0.264s.

This one again gives Bagnaia the championship lead by three points over Oliveira.

Luca Marini made it two Sky VR46 riders in the top three as he scored his third consecutive podium finish.

Alex Marquez looked like he would win the battle for the final rostrum spot against Marini and Italtrans’ Mattia Pasini, but he crashed, for the second consecutive race, at the final corner of the event while trying to pass the former.

Pasini scored fourth ahead of Navarro and the second KTM of Brad Binder. Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter was seventh in his 150th Grand Prix start ahead of Joan Mir’s Marc VDS, who rose from 20th on the grid. Quartararo recovered to ninth.

Augusto Fernandez’s Pons and Simone Corsi’s Tasca Racing machine were eliminated after being collected in an incident with Lorenzo Baldassarri. Remy Gardner, Federico Fuligni and Sam Lowes were also casualties of the race.

Xavi Vierge was declared unfit to race after fracturing his right wrist in a collision with Steven Odendaal in qualifying.

Race results

1

42

Francesco Bagnaia

Kalex

25

37'45.914

 

2

44

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

25

37'46.178

0.264

3

10

Luca Marini

Kalex

25

37'51.867

5.953

4

54

Mattia Pasini

Kalex

25

37'52.028

6.114

5

9

Jorge Navarro

Kalex

25

37'54.468

8.554

6

41

Brad Binder

KTM

25

37'54.858

8.944

7

23

Marcel Schrotter

Kalex

25

37'55.040

9.126

8

36

Joan Mir

Kalex

25

37'58.318

12.404

9

20

Fabio Quartararo

Speed Up

25

38'02.164

16.250

10

27

Iker Lecuona

KTM

25

38'02.632

16.718

11

13

Romano Fenati

Kalex

25

38'02.743

16.829

12

52

Danny Kent

Speed Up

25

38'03.630

17.716

13

5

Andrea Locatelli

Kalex

25

38'09.114

23.200

14

62

Stefano Manzi

Suter

25

38'13.858

27.944

15

45

Tetsuta Nagashima

Kalex

25

38'13.908

27.994

16

89

Khairul Idham Pawi

Kalex

25

38'14.407

28.493

17

77

Dominique Aegerter

KTM

25

38'14.957

29.043

18

4

Steven Odendaal

NTS

25

38'24.090

38.176

19

16

Joe Roberts

NTS

25

38'26.458

40.544

20

95

Jules Danilo

Kalex

25

38'27.569

41.655

21

66

Niki Tuuli

Kalex

25

38'27.641

41.727

22

64

Bo Bendsneyder

Tech 3

25

38'28.680

42.766

23

32

Isaac Viñales

Suter

25

38'29.725

43.811

24

55

Alejandro Medina

Kalex

25

38'31.286

45.372

25

18

Xavi Cardelus

Kalex

25

38'37.099

51.185

26

7

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Kalex

25

38'59.815

1'13.901

 

73

Alex Marquez

Kalex

24

36'20.821

1 Lap

 

22

Sam Lowes

KTM

17

26'00.562

8 Laps

 

21

Federico Fuligni

Kalex

17

26'51.370

8 Laps

 

24

Simone Corsi

Kalex

3

4'40.347

22 Laps

 

87

Remy Gardner

Tech 3

3

4'40.608

22 Laps

 

40

Augusto Fernandez

Kalex

3

4'40.705

22 Laps

