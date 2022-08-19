Austria Embedded Finance Markets and Investment Opportunities Databook 2022: 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments 2020-2029

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Austria's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 44.2% on annual basis to reach US$1,364.4 million in 2022.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.2% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$1,364.4 million in 2022 to reach US$4,811.4 million by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecasts.

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

  • Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors.

Scope

Austria Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Austria Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • Business Lending

  • Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

  • Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

  • Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

  • Embedded Lending in Real Estate

  • Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

  • Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

  • Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

  • Embedded Lending in Other

Austria Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

  • Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Insurance in Automotive

  • Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

  • Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

  • Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

  • Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Austria Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • B2B

  • B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

  • Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

  • Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

  • Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

  • Embedded Payment in Other

Austria Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s84cby

