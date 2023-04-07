Austria Embedded Finance Markets Databook 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 44.2% to Reach $1,514.5 Million in 2023 - 50+ KPIs on Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments 2020-2029
Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, Embedded Finance industry in the Austria is expected to grow by 44.2% on annual basis to reach US$1,514.5 million in 2023.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 31.1% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$1,514.5 million in 2023 to reach US$5,340.7 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Austria.
Below is a summary of key market segments:
Austria Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
Retail
Logistics
Telecommunications
Manufacturing
Consumer Health
Others
Embedded Finance by Business Model
Platforms
Enabler
Regulatory Entity
Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
Own Platforms
Third Party Platforms
Austria Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry
Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
Embedded Insurance in Automotive
Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
B2B
B2C
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
Platforms
Enabler
Regulatory Entity
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
Own Platforms
Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
Embedded Sales
Bancassurance
Broker's/IFA's
Tied Agents
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Motor Vehicle
Fire and Property
Accident and Health
General Liability
Marine, Aviation and other Transport
Other
Austria Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments
Business Lending
Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors
Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
Embedded Lending in Real Estate
Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors
Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by Type
BNPL Lending
POS Lending
Personal Loans
Embedded Lending by Business Model
Platforms
Enabler
Regulatory Entity
Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
Own Platforms
Third Party Platforms
Austria Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments
B2B
B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector
Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
Embedded Payment in Other
Embedded Payment by Business Model
Platforms
Enabler
Regulatory Entity
Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
Own Platforms
Third Party Platforms
Austria Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
Austria Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset
Hard Assets
Soft Assets
Asset Based Finance by End Users
SME's
Large Enterprises
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
1.1. Summary
1.2. Methodology
1.3. Embedded Finance Definitions
1.4. Disclaimer
2. Austria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast
2.1. Austria Embedded Finance - Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
2.2. Austria Embedded Finance Market Share Analysis by Key Sectors
3. Austria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry
3.1. Market Share Analysis by Key Sector
3.2. Retail - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.3. Logistics - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.4. Telecommunications - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.5. Manufacturing - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.6. Consumer Health - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.7. Other Segments - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
4. Austria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
4.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model
4.2. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029
4.3. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029
4.4. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029
5. Austria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
5.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model
5.2. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029
5.3. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029
6. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry
7.1. Market Share Analysis by End Use Industry Segments
7.2. Consumer Products - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7.3. Travel & Hospitality - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7.4. Automotive - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7.5. Healthcare - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7.6. Real Estate - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7.7. Transport & Logistics - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7.8. Other - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
8. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
8.1. Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment
8.2. B2B Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
8.3. B2C Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
9. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering
9.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Offering
9.2. Product Based Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
9.3. Service Based Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
10. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
10.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model
10.2. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029
10.3. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029
10.4. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029
11. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
11.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model
11.2. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029
11.3. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029
12. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel
12.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel
12.2. Embedded Sales - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
12.3. Bancassurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
12.4. Brokers/IFA's - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
12.5. Tied Agents - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
13. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance
13.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Insurance
13.2. Life Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
13.3. Non-Life Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
14. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance
14.1. Market Share Analysis by Non-Life Insurance
14.2. Motor Vehicle Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
14.3. Fire & Property Damage - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
14.4. Accident & Health - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
14.5. General Liability - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
14.6. Marine, Aviation & Other Transport - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
14.7. Other - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
15. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
16. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
16.1. Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment
16.2. Business Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
16.3. Consumer Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
17. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors
17.1. Market Share Analysis by B2B Sectors
17.2. Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
17.3. IT & Software Services - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
17.4. Transport & Logistics - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
17.5. Manufacturing & Distribution - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
17.6. Real Estate - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
17.7. Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors
18.1. Market Share Analysis by B2C Sectors
18.2. Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18.3. Home Improvement - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18.4. Leisure & Entertainment - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18.5. Healthcare & Wellness - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18.6. Education - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18.7. Automotive - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18.8. Financial Services - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
18.9. Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
19. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending
19.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Lending
19.2. BNPL Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
19.3. POS Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
19.4. Personal Loans - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
20. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
20.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model
20.2. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029
20.3. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029
20.4. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029
21. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
21.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model
21.2. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029
21.3. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029
22. Austria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
23. Austria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment
23.1. Market Share Analysis by End Use Segment
23.2. Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
23.3. Digital Products & Services - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
23.4. Utility Bill Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
23.5. Travel & Hospitality - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
23.6. Leisure & Entertainment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
23.7. Health & Wellness - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
23.8. Office Supplies & Equipment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
23.9. Other - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
24. Austria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
24.1. Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment
24.2. B2B Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
24.3. B2C Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
25. Austria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
25.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model
25.2. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029
25.3. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029
25.4. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029
26. Austria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
26.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model
26.2. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029
26.3. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029
27. Austria Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
28. Austria Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
29. Austria Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets
29.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Assets
29.2. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Soft Assets, 2020-2029
29.3. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Hard Assets, 2020-2029
30. Austria Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User
30.1. Market Share Analysis by End User
30.2. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by SME's, 2020-2029
30.3. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Large Enterprises, 2020-2029
31. Further Reading
31.1. About the Publisher
31.2. Related Research
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xblz9z
