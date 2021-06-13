Austria 3-1 North Macedonia: Marko Arnautovic on target in first ever Euros win

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Marko Arnautovic came off the bench to help Austria get their Euro 2020 campaign off to a winning start with a 3-1 victory over North Macedonia in Bucharest.

The former West Ham striker and fellow substitute Michael Gregoritsch both found the net in a 3-1 win over the tournament debutants.

Gregoritsch prodded home David Alaba’s cross in the 78th minute before Arnautovic struck in the 89th, as Austria earned a first win at the European Championships at their seventh attempt and their first victory at a major tournament since the 1990 World Cup.

Stefan Lainer put Austria ahead with an acrobatic effort in the 18th minute when he latched on to Marcel Sabitzer’s cross-field pass at the back post, leaping into the air to beat keeper Stole Dimitrievski from a tight angle.

North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev equalised 10 minutes later to bag his team’s first-ever goal at a major tournament after capitalising on a mix-up in the Austrian defence, but it was not to be for the tournament’s lowest-ranked team.

Austria resume their campaign against Netherlands in Amsterdam on Thursday, while North Macedonia stay in Bucharest to face Ukraine.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

