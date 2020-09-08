Australia's Victoria state reports 76 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Disinfectant products are seen on a car whilst motorists fill out paperwork for police as they cross back into South Australia from Victoria during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bordertown

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state on Wednesday reported 76 new cases and 11 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Victoria, the country's second most populous state, a day earlier reported eight deaths and 55 cases.

The state, which extended its tough movement restrictions in its largest city of Melbourne until Sept. 28 to contain a second wave, is deepening its contact tracing programme to further ease a rise in daily new cases.





