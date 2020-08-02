Australia's Victoria sees more than 650 new coronavirus cases: ABC TV
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's state of Victoria reported more than 650 infections of the new coronavirus on Sunday, up from 397 cases the previous day, ABC News television reported, citing unnamed sources.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is to announce the official number of cases later on Sunday, together with a set of new measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)
