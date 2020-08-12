Australia's Victoria has deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic

SYDNEY Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Wednesday its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic with 21 fatalities in the last 24 hours and 410 new daily cases.

The state reported 19 deaths from the coronavirus, its previous one-day high in casualties, on Tuesday and Monday. It logged 331 cases a day earlier.

Victoria last week imposed a night curfew, tightened restrictions on people’s daily movements and ordered large parts of the local economy to close to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor