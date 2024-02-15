Australia's 'Swiftposium' attracts global intellectuals to discuss Taylor Swift

MELBOURNE, Australia — Some of the world’s brightest minds descended on the University of Melbourne campus for a two-day conference to discuss, dissect and delight in all things Taylor Swift.

The first ever “Swiftposium” housed 130 intellectuals. In mid-September of last year, applications were announced for educators in Australia and New Zealand. But like with most things associated with the prolific pop star, word spread across the globe and 400 entries came pouring in with custom abstract papers in 60 different disciplines. Submissions came from the United States, United Kingdom, Philippines, Russia, China and more.

“It’s really fun to see all of the different ways and perspectives that all of the professors are taking,” said Brittany Spanos, conference keynote speaker and senior writer for Rolling Stone magazine. Spanos was the first instructor to have a Taylor Swift-themed class go viral, in 2021. The New York University adjunct professor’s class ran for two months and dived into the songwriter’s discography, entrepreneurship and legacy, and spurred several institutions to add Swift-inspired courses at universities across America.

Educators from around the world applied to be a part of the University of Melbourne's "Swiftposium."

“My specific program was for people studying to be musicians and work in the music industry,” Spanos said on a break between “Swiftposium” forum discussions. “The papers I’ve seen today were a lot more literary focused. I saw a panel on gothic themes and elements in Taylor’s music. I loved learning about gothic literature and the connections made to her.”

Ninety-minute presentation topics included (but this is less than half):

Lyrics, girlhood and youth

Culture, conspiracies and public anxieties

The alt-right disinformation and social media

Psychological perspectives

Reflections on music, audio and recording

Affect: love, desire and rage

Narrative justice, jurisprudence and the law

#MeToo, anger and resisting victimhood

Film, performance and art

Cyber threats and attacks to target Swifties

Educators asked each other in-depth questions about her lyrics, portrayal in society and the media, and business-savvy power moves. Every name badge had each participant's university and favorite era. During teatime breaks, some of the participants made friendship bracelets while others showed off their fun outfits.

Spanos, who’s interviewed Swift numerous times, said the singer would probably find the panels fascinating.

“I think she invites in those interpretations," she said. "She pulls so much from literary influences and historical figures.”

Dr. Jennifer Beckett, a conference organizer from the University of Melbourne, said the school is unlikely to host a Swiftposium next year, but the steering committee hopes another university (possibly in the states) takes the idea and runs with it. Beckett said the team would be happy to pass on any advice and recommendations for putting on a symposium all about Taylor Swift.

