Australia's opposition leader sidelined with COVID amid election fight

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's opposition leader Anthony Albanese has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to isolate for seven days in the middle of the country's election campaign in which the Labor party is battling to regain power after nine years.

Albanese said late on Thursday he returned a positive result after a routine PCR test before he was due to travel to Western Australia, campaigning for the election on May 21.

"I will be isolating at home in Sydney for the next 7 days and will continue to follow health guidelines and advice," he said on social media.

"While at home I will continue my responsibilities as alternative Prime Minister and will be fighting for a better future for all Australians," Albanese said.

In the latest Newspoll survey run for The Australian newspaper on Monday, Albanese's Labor was leading the conservative Coalition 53% to 47% on a two-party preferred basis, however Prime Minister Scott Morrison had widened his lead over Albanese as preferred prime minister to 44% to 37%.

That survey was conducted ahead of the leaders' first debate on Wednesday, which commentators said showed the contest remains tight.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Sandra Maler)