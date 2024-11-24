Australia's newest rugby star Joseph Sua'ali'i injured, forced off against Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Joseph Sua'ali'i, the new star of Australian rugby, was forced off the field because of an injury after a half-hour of the test match against Scotland on Sunday.

Sua'ali'i hurt his right arm tackling Sione Tuipulotu as the Scotland captain attempted to power through Australia's defensive line.

Sua'ali'i received treatment but soon walked off the field at Murrayfield.

The 21-year-old Sua'ali'i switched codes from rugby league last month and was making his second start for the Wallabies. His debut was impressive in the 42-37 win at England two weeks ago.

The score was 7-3 to Scotland at the time of Sua'ali'i's injury.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

The Associated Press