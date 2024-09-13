Australia's Michael Matthews earns third win at Quebec cycling GP

QUÉBEC — Australian road cyclist Michael Matthews raced to victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec on Friday.

Matthews earned a record third career victory in Quebec City. He was previously tied with Slovakia's Peter Sagan with two wins.

“This victory means a lot to me. My season started well with the classics and then I had no results until today," Matthews said. "To come back here today and win is very special. To win my third Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, I faced probably the strongest field I've ever raced against here.

"It's an emotional moment for me because I recently lost my grandmother."

The Jayco-AlUla rider won the fastest edition of the Quebec race on the UCI World Tour calendar. His average speed of 42.353 kilometres per hour surpassed the previous mark of 42.226 set in 2014.

Matthews, who claimed titles in 2018 and 2019, edged out Eritrea's Biniam Girmay and France's Rudy Molard in a thrilling sprint after four hours, 45 minutes and 36 seconds of effort over 201.6 km.

“It was a tough day. Compared to last year, the race was harder, my legs felt like they were hurting, and the last two laps were difficult," Girmay said. "My team did a great job and I got myself back into contention in the last 600 meters, but Michael Matthews was the strongest rider today."

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, the heavy favourite, was unable to follow through with his attack launched just over two kilometres from the finish line. He finished in seventh place.

Pogacar will look to redeem himself at the Montreal cycling Grand Prix on Sunday.

Montreal's Guillaume Boivin was the best Canadian, finishing among the leading pack in 31st. His teammate Hugo Houle of Sainte-Perpétue, Que., finished 67th and Ottawa's Derek Gee was 110th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press