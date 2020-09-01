Australia's former PM Abbott declines to comment on UK trade envoy role

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia's former prime minister, Tony Abbott, declined on Tuesday to comment on reports he is being lined up to become a trade envoy for Britain, a possible appointment that has stirred criticism from opposition lawmakers.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Policy Exchange think tank, Abbott, a supporter of Brexit who was Australia's prime minister between 2013-2015, was asked about reports he had been appointed as a member of Britain's board of trade.

"Obviously I can't comment on any position which is not yet official," he said.

"But certainly I think that it's in Britain's interest and it's in Australia's interests that this particular free trade deal be done as quickly as possible."





