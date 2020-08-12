Australia's Covid aged care deaths 'worst disaster that is still unfolding before my eyes'

An aged care expert has told the royal commission examining the sector that Covid-19 is “the worst disaster that is still unfolding before my eyes”, and warned that hundreds of residents will die prematurely because of a failure of authorities to act.

Prof Joseph Ibrahim, head of the health law and ageing research unit at Monash University’s forensic medicine department, also told the aged care royal commission on Wednesday morning he believes Australia’s rate of death in residential aged care is more than 68% – the second-highest in the world behind Canada at 80%.

The royal commission heard there were several issues regarding aged care staffing – including that staff cuts had been ramped up during the pandemic, that more than 1000 aged care workers have so far contracted Covid-19, and that many workers were struggling to access personal protective equipment with some limited to using two face masks per shift.

There’s no checking of where that money has gone … aged care providers are actually cutting staff. Annie Butler

Annie Butler, the federal secretary of the Australian Nursing & Midwifery Federation, told the commission a union survey showed aged care facilities had been ramping up staff cuts throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said it took more than a month, and media attention, to be granted a meeting with the federal aged care minister, Richard Colbeck, to discuss the “astonishing” issue.

“There was supposed to be money dedicated specifically for increasing staffing and skills but there’s no accountability. There’s no checking of where that money has gone,” Butler said.

“In Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and some parts of New South Wales, aged care providers are actually cutting staff.

“We were told at the time we did our survey that some providers had cut staff from 1 March but over the last month or two, the feedback from members and even from employers directly, is that their cutting [of] staff has increased.”

Ibrahim’s comments about the magnitude of the disaster came after the aged care royal commission earlier this week heard evidence of a “frustrating level of dysfunction” between state and federal health authorities conflicting over whether to send infected residents to hospital, and a failure of the federal government and aged care regulator to develop a specific Covid-19 response plan for the sector.

Ibrahim said the so-called hospital in the home approach which aimed to keep residents in aged care facilities during outbreaks was “wrong and inappropriate”. He said the general health department document the government proffered as an aged care Covid-19 response was not specific in detailing action and only acknowledged that aged care was a high-risk area.

There’s a lack of empathy, a lack of urgency. There’s an attitude of futility which leads to an absence of action Prof Joseph Ibrahim

Ibrahim also criticised “people in governance positions” within Australia’s aged care sector, and governments, for not recognising “the magnitude of the problem staring them in the face” and said the fact different federal and state government bodies and regulators hadn’t taken responsibility for aged care issues was causing confusion.

“The human misery and suffering must be acknowledged. This is the worst disaster that is still unfolding before my eyes and it’s the worst in my entire career,” Ibrahim said.

“In my opinion, hundreds of residents are, and will, die prematurely because people have failed to act. There’s a lack of empathy, a lack of urgency. There’s an attitude of futility which leads to an absence of action.”

"Hundreds of residents...will die prematurely": Professor Joseph Ibrahim, the head of health law and ageing research unit, at Monash University, kicks off the aged royal commission hearing on Wednesday. "(Covid-19) is the worst disaster...in my entire career" #auspol #agedcareRC pic.twitter.com/usb4koXTyQ — Elias Visontay (@EliasVisontay) August 11, 2020

Ibrahim said when he raised his concerns with governing authorities, both before and after the pandemic outbreak, he had received “comments saying that everything is under control, that I’m simply overreacting and causing panic”.

“We fail because we have treated residents as second-class citizens. There’s an absence of accountability. There still is and there is no consequences for failing to deliver good care in aged care.”

Story continues