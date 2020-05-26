Australia's borders will not open 'anytime soon': PM Morrison

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will not open the country's borders "anytime soon", Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, but added the country will continue its discussions with neighbouring New Zealand for a trans-Tasman safe travel zone.

"I was speaking with Prime Minister Ardern this morning, and we'll continue to have our discussions about the trans-Tasman safe travel zone," Morrison told the National Press Club in Canberra, referring to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.





(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Himani Sarkar)