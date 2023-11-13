AustralianSuper rejects Brookfield offer to take part in Origin takeover

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian energy company Origin is pictured in Melbourne

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian pension fund AustralianSuper said on Monday it had rejected "an eleventh hour and unsolicited" offer received from a Brookfield-led consortium to take part in the takeover of Origin Energy, and said it will be voting against the deal.

Brookfield and EIG Partners earlier this month offered a "best and final" A$9.53 per share for Origin after raising a previous bid.

Australia's largest pension fund AustralianSuper opposes the offer and has already said it intends to use its stake last reported at 15% to vote against the deal at a Nov. 23 shareholder meeting.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney; Editing by Alasdair Pal)