Australians on welfare face $100-a-week income cut as Covid supplement is further reduced

More than two million welfare recipients are facing a $100-a-week cut to their incomes from Friday when the federal government further tapers the coronavirus supplement.

Welfare campaigners, Labor and the Greens are among the groups calling on the government to reverse course before the fortnightly supplement added to most social security payments is reduced to $150 a fortnight.

It means that from 1 January about 1.3 million people on the jobseeker payment will receive a base rate of $715.70 a fortnight, down from about $1,115 at the height of the pandemic.

The opposition has argued that winding back the supplement will hurt the economic recovery, while the Australian Council of Social Service says many people are facing a crowded labour market and will no longer be able to afford essential items.

The former Reserve Bank governor Bernie Fraser added his voice to calls for a permanent increase to the jobseeker payment on Wednesday, telling the Sydney Morning Herald it should be raised by 50-100%.

Caryn Ryan, 64, of Hoppers Crossing in Melbourne’s west, said she felt “sick” as she awaited a further cut to her welfare payments in the new year.

“My stomach is in a knot today,” she told Guardian Australia.

Ryan, who asked for her maiden named to be used, said she was also battling leukaemia and worried about choosing between medication, meals and paying her mortgage.

“I have no other family, if I lose this home, I have nowhere to go,” she said.

Ryan has been on the jobseeker payment – formerly known as Newstart – for eight years after losing her job due to poor health. She said that the old jobseeker payment of about $565 a fortnight, or $40 a day, was insufficient.

Jobseeker is slated to return to that rate at the end of March. At that level, Ryan said she was normally left with about $40 a fortnight after her mortgage was paid.

“You can’t exist on that,” Ryan said. “I would love to speak to Mr Morrison. I know they get him on Zoom, on breakfast TV, on Sunrise, I would love the opportunity to say to his face, ‘The real world people on Newstart or these people who lost their jobs throughout Covid, they can’t survive, let alone live [on that payment].’”

The supplement began at $550 a fortnight in April, but was cut to $250 in September. It is paid to about two million people who receive jobseeker, student and parenting payments. Government data shows that a further one million children live in families receiving the supplement.

Several studies have found the original supplement drastically reduced poverty in Australia just as the country entered its first recession in nearly three decades.

Acoss has called for a minimum income floor of $944 a fortnight across all welfare payments, which would mean a $370 increase to the pre-Covid rate of the jobseeker payment.

Cassandra Goldie, the Acoss chief executive, said the original coronavirus supplement had allowed welfare recipients to “pay their rent and bills, buy fresh fruit and vegetables, get the medical care they needed and regularly eat three meals a day”.

“As 2021 begins and everyone tries to put 2020 behind them, people without paid work will be trying to get by on just $50 a day, which simply isn’t enough to cover housing, food, transport and bills,” she said.

Ryan questioned how politicians could not see that the payments were insufficient.

“Somebody decided $550 more was needed,” she said. “If they could comprehend that then, why can’t they comprehend that we need that all the time?”

The social services minister, Anne Ruston, said on Tuesday the tapering of the payment did not represent a cut.

“To construe it as any cut is not correct,” Ruston said. “We need to be clear here that it is actually a continuation of elevated levels of support.

“When we put it in place in March, we said it was in place for six months. We extended it in September for a period, and we are now extending it again.

“It’s an additional $3.2bn of taxpayers’ funds that will be supporting unemployed Australians for that three-month period.”