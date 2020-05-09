Australians told not to hug their mothers

Two women using social distancing in the community

Australians were urged not hug their mothers on the country's Mother’s Day today (SUN), despite the country’s apparent success in combating the spread of Covid-19.

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly said yesterday (SAT) it was too soon to drop social distancing precautions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“If you are feeling well and you really want to see your mum I'm sure it is fine, but for elderly mums, just be a little bit cautious and probably keep that 1.5m distance for now… I know it is hard and we all want to cuddle our mums on Mother's Day and a big shout out to all of the mums out there, but let's just wait a little bit longer," he said.

The advice came as Australians flocked to shopping centres, to the dismay of some who noted social distancing had gone “out the window”.

Coronavirus Australia Spotlight Chart - Cases default

Large crowds descended on shopping centres from Sydney to Perth in a pre-Mother's Day boom which was a much-needed boost for the retail industry, but extremely alarming for health officials.

The relaxation of rules in some states meant certain shops re-opened for the first time in more than a month.

Masses of people crammed through choke points and onto on to escalators, and queued tightly after weeks of generally following the 1.5 metre gap guidelines.

Sydney shoppers told the ABC the atmosphere was “bananas”.

“We still have social distance rules but at Westfield, social distances didn't mean anything! Don't understand why most of the shoppers and Westfield management are so ignorant of the regulation,” Gabrin Rajanayagam said.

“It's bizarre that Westfield today is jammed with a sea of people yet cafes and restaurants are limited to 10 people,” Russell Egan said.

Australia now has 56 Covid-19 cases in hospital nationwide, with 21 of those people in intensive care. The spread of the virus has slowed to a crawl, virtually halting in some states, and more than five million Australians have downloaded the government’s Covid-19 tracing app.